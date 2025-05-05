Home / Technology / Tech News / Rockstar Games sets new GTA 6 launch date, focuses on quality improvements

Rockstar Games sets new GTA 6 launch date, focuses on quality improvements

Earlier, Rockstar Games communicated that the game would be launched in Fall 2025, but now it has announced that the game will be released on May 26, 2026

Image: Grand Theft Auto VI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Rockstar Games has announced a revised launch date for the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which may come as a disappointment to many fans. While the game was previously slated for a Fall 2025 release, the company has now confirmed that it will hit shelves on May 26, 2026.
 
Online platforms such as Reddit and X have been abuzz with speculation surrounding the game's release. In a press statement, Rockstar acknowledged the delay might upset some fans: “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.” 
The company justified the postponement, citing its commitment to quality: “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.” 
GTA 6: What to expect
  • Release: According to Digit, GTA 6 is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
  • Map: The game is set in Vice City, Rockstar’s updated version of Miami, echoing the 2002 classic, GTA: Vice City.
  • Gameplay: The story will reportedly centre around Lucia, the series’ first female lead. Several reports also suggest that additional playable characters will be featured.
First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

