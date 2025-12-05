Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Perplexity, ChatGPT, Notion among winners

Microsoft has announced the winners of the 2025 Microsoft Store Awards, celebrating applications that deliver great user experiences, boost productivity and encourage creativity across Windows devices. Microsoft said that these awards highlight apps that stand out for technical quality, user satisfaction and overall impact on the Windows ecosystem. This year’s winners span several categories such as AI assistants, developer tools, creative apps and more contributing to Microsoft’s app community. Here is a category-wise list of the winners:

Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Winners

AI Assistants: Perplexity and ChatGPT

Perplexity by Perplexity AI: Perplexity’s Windows app offers native voice dictation, multimodal AI search and deep integration with the desktop. It supports guided research, keyboard shortcuts and enterprise IT controls.

ChatGPT by OpenAI: ChatGPT for Windows offers quick access using the Alt + Space shortcut and supports direct image and file uploads. It delivers a familiar web-like experience while adding Windows-specific features such as IT policy controls and privacy options for enterprise users. Business: Invoice Maker & Estimate Creator by Moon Technolabs The app streamlines billing for businesses and freelancers with custom templates, instant sharing and secure records. It also offers real-time dashboards, multiple payment options and quick document delivery via WhatsApp or email, making it a handy financial tool for SMEs. Computer-Using Agents (CUA): Manus by Manus AI ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a Lite now available in India: Check price, offers, specs Manus offers secure, sandboxed automation that can run code, manage web tasks and handle complex workflows. Its “Manus’s Computer” interface shows live task progress, while multi-agent planning supports data work, content creation and app deployment.

Creativity: n-Track Studio by n-Track S.r.I. n-Track Studio turns Windows PCs into full music studios with unlimited tracks, AI tools, VST plugin support and smooth export options. It enables creators to produce professional audio. Developer Tools: ngrok by ngrok ALSO READ: Meta rolls out unified support hub for Facebook, Instagram: What's new ngrok offers secure tunnelling, remote access and seamless Windows integration. With automatic updates, compatibility with Windows Defender and secure reverse proxy setup, it supports developers working in enterprise and Microsoft environments. Education: Scratch 3 by Scratch Foundation Scratch 3 helps students learn programming through interactive stories, games and robotics. Block-based coding, hardware extensions and an easy offline editor make it ideal for classrooms and beginner labs.