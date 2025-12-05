Samsung's 'The First Look' event on Jan 4: TriFold global launch expected

Samsung’s The First Look: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Details
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications
- Main screen: 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QXGA+ (2160 x 1584) resolution, 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz)
- Cover screen: 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (2520 x 1080) resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 2600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120 Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB / 1TB
- Rear cameras: 200MP primary (OIS) + 10MP 3x telephoto (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP (cover screen), 10MP (main screen)
- Battery: 5600mAh
- Charging, 45W wired, 15W wireless
- Thickness: 12.9mm (folded)
- Weight: 309g
- Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on cover
- OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8
