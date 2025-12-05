Samsung's 'The First Look' event on Jan 4: TriFold global launch expected

South Korean consumer electronics maker Samsung has announced that it will host “The First Look” event on January 4, 2026. In a press release, the company said that the event will kick off at 7:00 PM PST (08:30 AM of January 5, 2026 for India). The event will be livestreamed on Samsung Electronics’ official YouTube channel. Notably, this event falls just two days before Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 begins on January 6.

Samsung’s The First Look: What to expect

Samsung has not revealed much about what the event will be centred around except for the fact that it will unveil its vision for the DX (Device eXperience) Division in 2026 at the event, along with new AI-driven customer experiences. The company has announced that TM Roh, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division, will be the keynote speaker for The First Look.

This development comes just days after the company unveiled its first tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in South Korea starting December 12. The release will then extend to additional regions including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the US. According to a report by Android Authority, it is possible that The First Look event will be the stage for the global debut of the Galaxy Z TriFold along with its price reveal. ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone 17e in 2026: A19 chip, Centre Stage camera expected

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series smartphones in January. However, it is unlikely that the company will showcase them at the First Look event as Samsung has had a history of holding a separate Galaxy Unpacked event to showcase its next generation of flagship smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Details Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold features a dual-fold design enabled by an updated Armor FlexHinge system that uses two differently sized hinges in a dual-rail setup, allowing the device to close into a compact form. It opens into a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and includes a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen. When folded, the device measures 12.9mm thick and is powered by a 5,600mAh three-cell battery. It is also Samsung’s first smartphone to support standalone Samsung DeX, offering a desktop-style interface without needing an external monitor.