Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones: Report

Samsung has reportedly begun development on the Galaxy S26 Edge, its second-generation ultra-thin flagship. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing The Elec, the company plans to replace the ‘Plus’ model in its Galaxy S series line-up with the Edge variant starting next year. Apple is also expected to adopt a similar approach, potentially replacing the iPhone Plus with a new “iPhone Air” model.

For those who don't know, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. The phone stands out for its ultra-slim titanium build, measuring just 5.8mm thick and weighing 163g—even though it features a display size similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and includes a 200MP primary sensor, which marks a camera upgrade over the Plus variant. However, the ultra-thin design comes with trade-offs: a smaller battery and the absence of a telephoto lens.

Apple, meanwhile, is expected to debut the iPhone 17 Air later this year. The device is rumoured to take inspiration from the ultra-slim iPad Pro design and is likely to replace the iPhone Plus in the company’s future line-up. The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display and support for ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to Samsung’s Edge model, it’s expected to offer fewer camera sensors, with early reports suggesting a single rear camera set-up. A smaller battery is also expected compared to the current Plus model.

That said, Apple may have an advantage on the software front. A recent Bloomberg report revealed that Apple is developing a new AI-powered battery optimisation feature for the upcoming version of iOS. The feature will reportedly monitor usage patterns and adjust settings in real time to extend battery life—potentially addressing concerns around battery life in its thinner iPhone model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge now on pre-order in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order in India. Starting at Rs 1,09,999, the smartphone is available in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue colour options. Customers who pre-order will also get access to limited-time offers including a free storage upgrade, no-cost EMI plans, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,09,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,21,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications