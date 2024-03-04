Microsoft to integrate Copilot AI in OneDrive cloud storage: Details here

Microsoft has announced that it will roll out AI capabilities, powered by its Copilot AI chatbot, to OneDrive in the latter half of April. In a community post, the company announced that the Copilot in OneDrive will be capable of retrieving information from files stored on OneDrive. Copilot in OneDrive will be available on the web client and in the file viewer on Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint.

Microsoft said the OneDrive Copilot will be available for work and school customers with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 licence. Initially, Copilot for OneDrive will only support limited languages including English, French, German, and Japanese. However, the company has confirmed that support for more languages will be available in the following months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Copilot in OneDrive

With the Copilot, users can ask the AI chatbot to fetch information from within the files using text prompts. Additionally, users can ask the chatbot to fetch a specific file or even multiple files based on date and tags.

Copilot in OneDrive will also have generative abilities for creating lists, table using data from files stored. Additionally, users can ask Copilot to generate file summaries in long form text or pointers. Copilot generated summaries can also be shared along the files. This feature will be only available when sharing a Word document from the web version, however, support for desktop and mobile applications will roll-out later this year.

Copilot in OneDrive will support the following file types: