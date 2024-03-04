Apple considers changing iPhone SE design to deploy big display, Face ID

Apple is reportedly working on the next-generation iPhone SE, which is expected to go through a major design change based on iPhone 14. According to a report by 91mobiles, the fourth-generation iPhone SE, anticipated to arrive in 2025, is likely to launch alongside the iPhone 16 models in the second half of this year. This would help the company to push sales in growing markets as the iPhone 16 is said to be a moderate upgrade over the current generation series.

iPhone SE fourth-generation: What to expect

According to reports, the upcoming iPhone SE model would feature a 6.1-inch display with a notch design similar in size to iPhone 14/13. The notch will house the front facing camera and Face ID sensors. This is a major shift as the current generation SE model, launched in 2022, features a home button with Touch ID and a 4.7-inch display.

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is reported to feature a flat frame, much like the recent iPhone 15 series model. The current generation iPhone SE has rounded edges. However, at the back, the smartphone is expected to feature a single camera setup, much like its predecessor.

The upcoming SE model might take some inspiration from the iPhone 15 series as well. It is likely that the smartphone will feature a USB Type-C connector, which made its debut on the current generation flagship series. Additionally, it is also likely that the iPhone SE fourth generation will feature an Action button instead of the mute switch, similar to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.