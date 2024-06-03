Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to invest $3.2 billion to expand AI, cloud infra in Sweden

Microsoft to invest $3.2 billion to expand AI, cloud infra in Sweden

The investment, Microsoft's biggest to date in Sweden, includes a pledge to help train some 250,000 people with AI skills

Microsoft, Microsoft corp, Windows, Bill gates
Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft will invest 33.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.21 billion) to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Sweden over a two-year period, the U.S. tech group said on Monday.
 
The investment, Microsoft's biggest to date in Sweden, includes a pledge to help train some 250,000 people with AI skills, corresponding to 2.4 per cent of the population that will help boost the Nordic country's competitiveness, it added.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This announcement goes beyond technology, it's a commitment to ensuring broad access to the tools and skills needed for Sweden's people and economy to thrive in the AI era," Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a statement.
 
As part of its investment, the company said it plans to deploy 20,000 of the most advanced graphics processing units (GPU), which speed up computer calculations, at its Swedish data centre sites in Sandviken, Gavle and Staffanstorp.
 
Smith was due to meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm on Monday.
 
Microsoft said it was committed to boosting AI adoption across the Nordic region which in addition to Sweden includes Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

India can beat Sweden on clay surface in Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft Copilot Pro: What is on offer in a new subscription-based AI plan

Samsung bundles Serif TV, Soundbar for free with ultra-premium TVs in sale

Israel-Hamas war: Google blocks reviews, draws ire from small businesses

Realme GT 6 with AI features set to launch on Jun 20: Here's what to expect

Nvidia says its next-generation AI chip platform to be rolled out in 2026

AMD announces Ryzen AI 300 series processors for next-gen AI PCs: Details

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MicrosoftMicrosoft AI research projectSwedenartifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story