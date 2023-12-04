Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft to soon launch mobile gaming store, says Xbox head Phil Spencer

Microsoft to soon launch mobile gaming store, says Xbox head Phil Spencer

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming declined to give a specific launch date for the upcoming gaming store for smartphones

Image: Microsoft
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Microsoft is in talks with partners to launch a mobile gaming store, according to the head of Xbox video-game division, Phil Spencer. 

Bloomberg reports that during an Interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil, Spencer said, “It’s an important part of our strategy and something we are actively working on today not only alone, but talking to other partners who’d also like to see more choice for how they can monetise on the phone.’’ 

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming declined to give a specific launch date for the upcoming gaming store for smartphones. “I don’t think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that,’’ he said. 

Microsoft recently completed the acquisition of the video game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., which already has a strong presence in mobile gaming with games like Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile. It was also reported that prior to the merger, Activision had plans to bypass the Google Play Store and build its own mobile game store. 

According to a report by TechCrunch, one of the major reasons Microsoft wanted to acquire Activision Blizzard was to help build out its mobile gaming presence.

“To make sure that Xbox is not only relevant today but for the next 10, 20 years, we’re going to have to be strong across many screens,” Spencer said during the interview.

Recently, YouTube launched Playables platform, allowing Premium subscribers to play games online. Google's video streaming platform posted on its experiment page that the feature will allow premium users to play games on Android, iOS, and desktop web versions of the application.

YouTube is currently offering more than 30 arcade and puzzle-style games along with some standouts, including Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and 8 Ball Billiards Classic.

Topics :MicrosoftXboxMobile gaming marketGamingTechnology

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

