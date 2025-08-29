Friday, August 29, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Samsung launches the Galaxy A17 5G with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP triple camera, 5,000mAh battery, Exynos 1330 processor, and dual storage options

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched price in india specs

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G, successor to the Galaxy A16 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP sensor. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features a 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the newly launched smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price and availability

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 18,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 20,499
  • Colour: Blue, Gray, Black
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is now available for purchase across Samsung’s website, select ecommerce platform and retail stores.
 
 
Additionally, Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards. 

Also Read

Xiaomi

Ridicule vs rivalry: Apple, Samsung cry foul over Xiaomi's ambush adspremium

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

India's tablet market dips 32.3% in first half of 2025, Samsung tops chart

Xiaomi

Apple, Samsung send separate legal notices to Xiaomi over 'ambush' ads

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with Exynos 1380, bundled S Pen unveiled: Specs

Wipro

Wipro shares volatile on $375 mn HARMAN DTS acquisition; analysts weigh in

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, supporting UHD 4K video playback across multiple formats.
 
It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features multiple sensors such as a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensing.
 
For photography, the device has a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 13MP. The Galaxy A17 5G measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm, weighs 192 grams, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The smartphone is backed by six years of security updates and six OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels (Full HD+), 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Processor: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP(OIS)+5MP+2MP
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • Durability: IP54 dust and splash resistance
  • Dimension: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm
  • Weight: 192g

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Book5

Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass

Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass launched with AI calling features: Price, specs

Amazfit Balance 2, Helio Strap

Amazfit Balance 2 and screen-free Helio Strap launched: Price, features

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with AI NC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

ASUS Vivobook AI PC

Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7 350-powered VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 AI PCs

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon