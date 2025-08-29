Samsung Galaxy A17 5G launched with 5000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G, successor to the Galaxy A16 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset and boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP sensor. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and features a 5,000mAh battery. Here are the details of the newly launched smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 20,499
- Colour: Blue, Gray, Black
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is now available for purchase across Samsung’s website, select ecommerce platform and retail stores.
Additionally, Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Details
The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, supporting UHD 4K video playback across multiple formats.
It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features multiple sensors such as a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensing.
For photography, the device has a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 13MP. The Galaxy A17 5G measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm, weighs 192 grams, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The smartphone is backed by six years of security updates and six OS upgrades.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 pixels (Full HD+), 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
- Processor: Exynos 1330
- RAM: 6GB, 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP(OIS)+5MP+2MP
- Front camera: 13MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging: 25W
- Durability: IP54 dust and splash resistance
- Dimension: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm
- Weight: 192g