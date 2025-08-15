Tech Wrap Aug 15: WhatsApp, Samsung's Micro RGB display, iPhone 17 series

WhatsApp is trialling an AI-powered Writing Help Assistant that lets users refine messages privately and securely before sending them. Available to select Android users through the 2.25.23.7 beta, the tool aims to enhance tone, grammar, and structure while keeping chats encrypted and anonymous.

Samsung has introduced Micro RGB, its first display to use a micro-scale RGB LED backlight behind a massive 115-inch screen. This new backlighting system for large TVs positions micrometre-sized red, green, and blue LEDs behind the display panel, enabling finer control over both colour and contrast. It incorporates frame-by-frame AI image processing, glare-reducing hardware, and supports the full BT.2020 colour gamut, aiming to deliver precise and consistent visual quality for premium displays.

Apple likely to launch iPhone 17 series on September 12 Apple is preparing to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup, expected in the first half of next month. The company typically hosts its annual iPhone launch in early September, and reports indicate this year’s event may take place on September 12. The 2025 series is likely to feature four models — the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the Plus model. Google NotebookLM: How to use it for study - with real, practical workflows

Google’s NotebookLM is more than just a tool that can turn documents into a podcast. It’s an AI-driven notebook that works alongside your sources, offering summaries, answering questions with citations, and transforming content into briefings, study guides, timelines, and audio formats. Since all actions are based solely on the files you provide, the results remain grounded and verifiable. This guide explores how it can make studying and research more interactive, engaging, and efficient. Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected Google will hold its annual Made by Google event on August 20, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series smartphones. Alongside the phones, the company may introduce the Pixel Watch 4 smartwatch and Pixel Buds 2a earbuds. New Gemini-based AI features could also debut across these devices.

iPhone 17 Air to low-cost MacBook: Devices Apple could still launch in 2025 Apple has already introduced several flagship products in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, the M4-powered MacBook Air, an updated Mac Studio, and refreshed iPads. However, the company’s release schedule for the year isn’t complete. In the months ahead, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 17 lineup, Macs and iPads equipped with the M5 chip, and a new wave of wearables such as updated Apple Watches and AirPods. Reports also point to the possibility of a budget-friendly MacBook launching before year-end. Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

Samsung could overshadow Apple’s big reveal with its own major product launch, possibly around the same time as the expected iPhone 17 debut. In its recent earnings call, Samsung confirmed it is “preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and tri-fold smartphone this year.” Industry watchers predict a late September or October release, which would closely follow Apple’s anticipated early September event. Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature Meta’s “Imagine Me” feature has been around for some time, enabling users to generate AI-made doppelgangers in different scenes, outfits, or art styles. Integrated within the Meta AI chatbot, it uses a handful of approved profile images to create personalised pictures from a simple text request. Users have been experimenting with the feature and sharing their creations on social media.

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS Many WhatsApp users send photos and videos daily without realising the app compresses them, lowering sharpness and detail. Hidden in the app is a setting to send media in high-definition (HD), helping retain image clarity and improving video resolution. Knowing where to find and enable this option can help preserve better quality before hitting send. CMF Buds 2 review: Stylish budget earbuds with clear audio, long battery The CMF Buds 2 deliver strong performance in style, comfort, connectivity, and battery life, making them a solid choice for those on a budget. However, buyers seeking powerful noise cancellation or a highly effective transparency mode might need to look elsewhere. For everyday listening, they offer a well-rounded mix of design and sound at an appealing price point.

Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 review: Punches above its weight in visual quality The Xiaomi Smart QLED TV G32 stands out as one of the most balanced 32-inch smart TVs in its price range. It offers premium touches such as a QLED panel, Dolby Audio and DTS:X support, and the convenience of both Google TV and PatchWall. Although its audio output is fairly standard and the hardware isn’t built for high-end performance, it handles everyday streaming and navigation smoothly. Combined with a display that delivers exceptional colour and contrast for its class, it becomes a strong choice for bedrooms or compact living areas.

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser This week brought a variety of product launches in the consumer tech space. Lava, OPPO, Vivo, and POCO released new smartphones, while Lenovo launched two Android tablets. Sony added to its audio offerings with the ULT series party speakers and new portable Bluetooth models. Sennheiser also joined the mix with its Accentum Open open-ear wireless earbuds, built for comfort and immersive listening. Here’s the complete rundown of the week’s highlights: CMF Buds 2 Plus review: Clear audio, strong ANC, and long battery life The CMF Buds 2 Plus offer crisp audio, effective ANC, and impressive battery performance, with modest but worthwhile improvements over the Buds 2. For ₹600 more, users get better fit, longer usage time, and custom tuning options, making them a more appealing choice for comfort and extended listening sessions.