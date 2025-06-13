Moto Tag gets UWB support, first on Google's Find Hub: What this means

Motorola’s object tracker, Moto Tag , is receiving a firmware update that adds support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tracking—making it the first tracker on Google’s Find Hub network (formerly Find My Device) to support the feature. With UWB enabled, Moto Tag now offers precise, directional tracking with turn-by-turn assistance and proximity detection, significantly improving its location accuracy.

Motorola had equipped the Moto Tag with UWB hardware at launch last year, but the feature remained dormant as Google’s Find Hub network did not support the technology. Google only recently added UWB support to its platform, alongside improvements like refined Bluetooth scanning patterns for faster and more reliable tracking.

ALSO READ: Global Google outage hits Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat; services restored According to The Verge, Moto Tag users can enable UWB by updating the Moto Tag app on Android and applying the latest 2.0.93 firmware. However, UWB support is only available on select Android smartphones, including newer flagship devices from Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series. Moto Tag: Details Price: Rs 2,299

Colours: Jade Green, Starlight Blue

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, UWB (with compatible devices)

Device Compatibility: Android 9 (Pie) and above Moto Tag is designed for Google’s Find Hub network, enabling users to track a wide range of items—from keys and wallets to bikes and luggage. It works even when offline by leveraging the vast Android device network nearby. When paired with a smartphone that supports UWB, the device unlocks Precision Finding—offering directional cues to locate the tracker with greater accuracy.