Motorola launches wireless tracker Moto Tag in India: Check price, features

Motorola launches wireless tracker Moto Tag in India: Check price, features

The Moto Tag will soon be available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,299 and will offer support for Google's Find My Device network

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola has officially launched a wireless location tracker, Moto Tag, in India. Moto tag essentially is a Bluetooth-enabled location tracker that is compatible with Android devices and offers support for Google’s Find My Device network. The location tracking device also features an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip.
 
The Lenovo-owned company had unveiled this tracker in the US back in June 2025 and now, after almost a year, it has launched the same in India.  Also Read: Bethesda launches Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered video game: Details
 
Moto Tag: Price and availability
  • Price: Rs 2,299
  • Colour: Jade Green and Starlight Blue
Moto Tag will be made available for purchase in India in the coming weeks. Consumers will be able to buy it from Moto India’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. 
 

Moto Tag: Features
 
The Moto Tag joins the growing list of Bluetooth trackers with integration into Google’s Find My Device network, helping users locate misplaced or stolen belongings. When paired with a smartphone that supports Ultra-Wideband (UWB), it delivers highly accurate tracking—even when the device is offline—thanks to its ‘Precision Finding’ functionality.
 
This compact tracker is designed to monitor everything from everyday items like keys and wallets to larger assets such as bikes or even vehicles. It uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and works with Android devices running version 9 (Pie) or later. One standout feature is its multi-functional button; not only can it trigger a ringtone to help locate your phone, but it can also act as a remote shutter for taking photos.
 
Powering the Moto Tag is a replaceable CR2032 battery, which can keep it running for up to a year, as claimed by Motorola. To ensure privacy, all location data is protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring only the device’s owner can track it.
 
Additional safety features include manual scans for unauthorised tags and automatic alerts for users if the Moto Tag appears to be following them for an extended time. The device boasts an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. It has a durable plastic shell, measures 31.9 x 8mm, and weighs just 7.5 grams.

Topics : Motorola Motorola India Technology

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

