WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new

WhatsApp has rolled out a variety of new features and upgrades aimed at enhancing user experience across Chats, Calls, and Updates. The changes include Animated emojis, new filters and effects, and more. WhatsApp said that these latest changes are designed to make conversations more engaging, and calls more seamless. Here is a list of new additions

Chats

Animated emojis

Users can share emojis that can come to life with motion, making conversations more expressive and fun.

Animated Sticker Maker

Users can create custom animated stickers by turning their favorite videos into moving stickers.

Avatar social stickers

This feature is available in one-on-one chats, these stickers can be shared only with users who have avatars and are saved in your contacts.

Simplified group creation Users can start a group with just a name—no need to add participants immediately. Members can be added later or invited through a link. Captions and reactions When sending multiple images or videos, users can add one caption for all. Recipients can react to the entire collection or respond to individual items. Calls Dedicated calls tab A more organised dedicated tab is for making calls, sharing call links, and accessing call history. New filters and effects The new update has added six new filters and six fun effects that can be used during video calls or when taking pictures in the app.