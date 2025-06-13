WhatsApp releases new updates for Chats, Calls, Channel: Check what's new
WhatsApp adds animated emojis, sticker tools, photo polls, group mentions, and more to enhance overall experience across the app
WhatsApp's new feature and updates Sweta Kumari New Delhi
WhatsApp has rolled out a variety of new features and upgrades aimed at enhancing user experience across Chats, Calls, and Updates. The changes include Animated emojis, new filters and effects, and more. WhatsApp said that these latest changes are designed to make conversations more engaging, and calls more seamless. Here is a list of new additions
Chats
Animated emojis
Users can share emojis that can come to life with motion, making conversations more expressive and fun.
Animated Sticker Maker
Users can create custom animated stickers by turning their favorite videos into moving stickers.
Avatar social stickers
This feature is available in one-on-one chats, these stickers can be shared only with users who have avatars and are saved in your contacts.
Simplified group creation
Users can start a group with just a name—no need to add participants immediately. Members can be added later or invited through a link.
Captions and reactions
When sending multiple images or videos, users can add one caption for all. Recipients can react to the entire collection or respond to individual items.
Calls
Dedicated calls tab
A more organised dedicated tab is for making calls, sharing call links, and accessing call history.
New filters and effects
The new update has added six new filters and six fun effects that can be used during video calls or when taking pictures in the app.
Updates for Channels and Status
Photo Polls in Channels
Admins can now create polls with images attached to each option, making interactions visually engaging.
Starring Channel Updates
Users can ‘star’ their important updates to revisit them later.
Group mentions in Status
Beyond tagging individual friends, users can now mention entire groups in a status update. Everyone in the group will get notified and can reshare the status.
