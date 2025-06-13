Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out new redeem codes for June 13, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These rewards may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance gameplay.

Since these codes have a limited validity period and usage cap, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible.

You’ll find the latest active codes along with step-by-step instructions for redemption below.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 13 are:

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER ALSO READ: Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mail. In the case of currency items like gold or diamonds, the balance updates immediately.