Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 13. Here is a step-by-step guide for the redemption of codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out new redeem codes for June 13, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These rewards may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance gameplay.
 
Since these codes have a limited validity period and usage cap, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible.
 
You’ll find the latest active codes along with step-by-step instructions for redemption below. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for June 13 are:
  • FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS
  • FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX
  • FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
  • FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
  • FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
  • FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
  • FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
  • FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
  • FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
  • FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
  • FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
  • FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
  • FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
  • FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
  • FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
  • FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mail. In the case of currency items like gold or diamonds, the balance updates immediately.
 
These codes can unlock various cosmetic items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and Diamond Vouchers, allowing players to personalise their experience.
 
Each code is valid for just 12 hours and capped at 500 uses per day, so it’s important to redeem them without delay.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta hires AI talent from Google, Sesame to build superintelligence team

Axiom-4 launch with India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed over ISS leak

Tech Wrap June 12: Meta AI video editing, WhatsApp AI summaries, GTA Online

Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here

HP unveils maiden device made for 3D video conferencing over Google Beam

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story