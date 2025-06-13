Home / Technology / Tech News / Global Google outage hits Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat; services restored

Global Google outage hits Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat; services restored

Google outage had a ripple effect on third-party platforms such as Spotify, Snapchat, and Discord, which rely on tech giant's cloud-managed services and infrastructure

Google
Alphabet Inc’s Google said it has resolved the brief global disruption that affected several of its services. (Photo: Reuters)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Alphabet Inc’s Google said it has resolved the brief global disruption that affected several of its services, including Gmail, Google Chat, Meet, Calendar, Drive, and Voice. The company confirmed the issue had been resolved for all affected users.
 
“We will publish an analysis of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation,” Google said.
 

Spotify, Discord, Snapchat affected

 
The outage had a ripple effect on third-party platforms such as Spotify, Snapchat, and Discord, which rely on Google’s cloud-managed services and infrastructure, according to media reports.
 
Starting around 2.30 PM ET on Thursday (12.00 AM IST on Friday), users reported widespread outages across major platforms including Gmail, Google Search, Google Maps, Discord, Spotify, Twitch, Snapchat, and Nintendo Switch Online. The disruptions led to a surge in error reports on Down Detector and other monitoring platforms, with over 11,000 reports from India and 10,000 from the United States.
 

AI tools and Google services affected 

Several Google services, including Vertex AI and Google Nest were directly impacted. Third-party platforms that rely on Google Cloud, such as Character.ai, Rocket League, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Anthropic’s Claude, also experienced outages.
 
The cascading disruption revealed the extent of dependency on Google’s cloud infrastructure, as numerous AI, gaming, and productivity apps went offline or encountered major service issues. 
 

Cloudflare confirms limited impact

 
Cloudflare, which provides cybersecurity and content delivery services for much of the internet, acknowledged “broad Cloudflare service outages.” In a statement to CNN, a Cloudflare spokesperson said, “This is a Google Cloud outage. A limited number of services at Cloudflare use Google Cloud and were impacted. We expect them to come back shortly.”
Shopify and other internet infrastructure providers also experienced interruptions due to the outage.
 

Outage exposed internet’s infrastructure risks

 
At 1.16 pm PT (1.46 am IST on Friday), Google Cloud engineers announced that they had identified the root cause and implemented mitigation measures. While services gradually resumed across most regions, Google acknowledged lingering performance issues in its “us-central1” zone.
 
Google issued its final “all-clear” update at 9.27 pm ET (6.27 am IST): “All the services are fully recovered from the service issue.” The company said a full analysis would be published following an internal investigation. 
 
Although the disruption has ended, the incident highlighted the internet’s significant reliance on a small number of infrastructure providers. Many users expressed frustration on social media, especially as tools like Google Meet and Gmail went down during working hours.  (With agency inputs)
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Meta hires AI talent from Google, Sesame to build superintelligence team

Axiom-4 launch with India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed over ISS leak

Tech Wrap June 12: Meta AI video editing, WhatsApp AI summaries, GTA Online

Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalogue for June: Check list here

Topics :GoogleBS Web ReportsSnapchatSpotifyGmailGoogle gmail

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story