Motorola Edge 60 to debut with Razr 60 series on April 24: What to expect

Motorola Edge 60 will reportedly be launched alongside the Razr 60 series and Motorola Edge 60 Pro on April 24. Gadgets360 has reported that the Motorola Edge 60 will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and will run on Android 15. It is also likely to come with a 50MP rear camera and a 50MP front camera. Its report is based on a leak on social media platform X by a user named Evan Blass.

Here’s what consumers can expect from the upcoming smartphone from the house of Motorola.

Motorola Edge 60: What to expect

According to Gadgets360, the Motorola Edge 60 will resemble its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50. The camera module will likely feature a raised island on the back panel. The Edge 60 will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to feature a curved display.

It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 system-on-chip. It might be paired with RAM up to 12GB and a storage capacity of up to 512GB. It is likely to boot on Android 15 out of the box. However, these details might vary depending on the region.

It will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, with a Sony Lytia 700C sensor, coupled with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. At the moment, details about the secondary camera, if any, are not available.

It might pack a 5200mAh battery with a charging support of 68W. As per Gadgets360, it will likely have a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability.

Further details about the Motorola Edge 60 are expected to be revealed as the launch date nears.