Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 21 to win emotes and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 21, giving players the opportunity to score free in-game rewards. These may range from character costumes and weapon skins to diamonds and other useful items that add to the fun.

The codes are only active for a short period and allow players to unlock select content at no cost. Details on how to use them and which ones are currently working can be found below.

Since the codes have a usage limit and are time-sensitive, it’s best to redeem them quickly before they expire or hit their cap.

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes

As per a report by Gadgets Now, active redeem codes for April 21, 2025 are:

F7H2KP9LM0N3BRT6

FQW5ER1TY8UI2OPZ

FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB

FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER

FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS

FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward includes currencies like gold or diamonds, the player’s balance is updated right away.

These rewards often feature limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that enhance the game’s visuals and overall experience.

Given that each code is limited to 500 uses per day and stays active for just 12 hours, players are advised to redeem them without delay to secure their rewards before the window closes.