Tech Wrap April 18: Android XR preview, Instagram Blend, WhatsApp stickers

At TED 2025, Google gave a first look at its Android XR platform tailored for smart glasses and headsets. As reported by 9To5Google, the tech giant delivered a live demo during the event, giving audiences a rare hands-on view of the functionality its next-gen wearable software could offer.

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called “Blend” in its latest update. This addition enables users to generate a shared, invite-only Reels feed accessible through direct messages or group chats. Once inside, Instagram begins recommending Reels tailored to the preferences of both individuals or all participants in a group conversation.

Meta’s messaging service WhatsApp now lets users create their own personalised sticker packs. The new functionality also includes options for organizing these into folders and sharing full packs with other WhatsApp users. This update is available across both Android and iOS platforms.

Also Read

The fourth beta of Android 16 has been released for Pixel devices and is also supported by other brands like OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi. This version features a redesigned interface, additional tools, and several resolved bugs. Google has confirmed that this will be the final beta release ahead of Android 16’s inclusion in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), expected to launch during the upcoming Google I/O event next month.

Perplexity AI is aiming to compete with Google and OpenAI by integrating its virtual assistant into smartphones. A Bloomberg report states that discussions are underway with Samsung Electronics and Motorola. The company has already secured a deal with Lenovo-owned Motorola, while talks with Samsung are still in the initial stages.

UK-based consumer tech firm Nothing is preparing to unveil several products under its CMF sub-brand on April 28. The anticipated launch lineup includes the CMF Phone 2 Pro along with a series of audio devices — CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. The company has been teasing these upcoming releases ahead of the official event.

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch a new foldable device dubbed the Razr 60 Ultra. According to 9To5Google, the device will feature a 7-inch foldable screen and an upgraded processor. The launch of the Razr 60 series, including this model, is expected to take place on April 24.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to unveil the Vivo T4 5G in India on April 22. The company has revealed key specifications, including the battery capacity, device thickness, and weight. The new model promises enhancements in power and portability.

A U.S. court has found Google guilty of unlawfully dominating the digital advertising market. This decision may pave the way for dismantling parts of the tech giant’s online empire, which began nearly 27 years ago in a Stanford University dorm room. Google's ad platform — tightly integrated with its search operations — remains central to its $300 billion annual ad business.

Priced at ₹49,999 in India, the Google Pixel 9a delivers strong value with 256GB storage included by default. It brings many features of the Pixel 9 series into a more affordable model — including a polished software experience, vibrant display, excellent camera system, and high-end build. Improved battery life further enhances its daily usability.

Lenovo entered the mid-range tablet space last month with the Idea Tab Pro, while competitors focused on premium tablets priced above ₹1 lakh. This review explores whether Lenovo’s strategy to cater to a broader market paid off or missed the mark. The addition of a stylus aims to position it as a more complete offering.