Motorola to launch 'Razr Fold' in 2026 with book-style design: Report

Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch its first book-style foldable smartphone later this year. According to a PhoneArena report, a marketing document linked to the upcoming device has surfaced online, suggesting that the smartphone could be branded as the Motorola Razr Fold. The document also indicates that the device is scheduled to arrive “later this year.”

Motorola Razr Fold: What to expect

As per the document, The Motorola Razr Fold will be the company’s first device in “the fold form factor.” While Motorola has already released multiple foldable smartphones under the Razr branding, all of those devices have featured a clamshell-style design. The reference to a new fold form factor points to a larger, inward-folding design, similar to what is seen on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

The document does not go into detailed specifications but claims that the Razr Fold will feature “brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and an advanced boundary-breaking camera system.” Beyond this, no concrete hardware or software details have been revealed so far. The document further states that the Motorola Razr Fold will be launched later this year, with additional information expected to be shared over the coming months. However, Motorola could offer an early preview of the device at its upcoming event scheduled for January 6 (January 7 in India), where the company will unveil a new flagship smartphone that may be called the “Motorola Signature.”