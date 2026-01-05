Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola to launch 'Razr Fold' in 2026 with book-style design: Report

Motorola to launch 'Razr Fold' in 2026 with book-style design: Report

Motorola is said to be working on its first book-style foldable phone, possibly called the Razr Fold, with reports pointing to a launch later this year

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
Motorola is expected to move beyond the clamshell Razr design and is expected to launch a smartphone with a book-style form factor (Image: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
Motorola is reportedly preparing to launch its first book-style foldable smartphone later this year. According to a PhoneArena report, a marketing document linked to the upcoming device has surfaced online, suggesting that the smartphone could be branded as the Motorola Razr Fold. The document also indicates that the device is scheduled to arrive “later this year.”

Motorola Razr Fold: What to expect

As per the document, The Motorola Razr Fold will be the company’s first device in “the fold form factor.” While Motorola has already released multiple foldable smartphones under the Razr branding, all of those devices have featured a clamshell-style design. The reference to a new fold form factor points to a larger, inward-folding design, similar to what is seen on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
 
The document does not go into detailed specifications but claims that the Razr Fold will feature “brilliant displays, intelligent AI, and an advanced boundary-breaking camera system.” Beyond this, no concrete hardware or software details have been revealed so far.
 
The document further states that the Motorola Razr Fold will be launched later this year, with additional information expected to be shared over the coming months. However, Motorola could offer an early preview of the device at its upcoming event scheduled for January 6 (January 7 in India), where the company will unveil a new flagship smartphone that may be called the “Motorola Signature.”
Motorola has also released a teaser for new flip-style foldable devices. According to a 9To5Google report, these devices could be special FIFA World Cup editions of the Razr lineup. A teaser video shared by the company shows two clamshell-style Razr devices, one of which features a visible FIFA World Cup 2026 logo on the rear panel. These models will also be unveiled on January 6.
First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

