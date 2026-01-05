WhatsApp tests shorter disappearing message timers for web chats: Details

According to the report, the new shorter disappearing options include 12-hour and 1-hour durations. The shorter timers could make it easier to share time-sensitive or sensitive information without keeping it stored in chat history for longer than necessary. Until now, users had to rely on relatively long durations, even when sharing information that was only relevant for a short time. The upcoming feature is expected to address this by allowing users to choose shorter expiration windows on WhatsApp Web.

Short timers are designed for situations where messages lose relevance quickly. This includes sharing temporary access details, short reminders, or instructions that should not remain visible once they are no longer useful. By offering more control, WhatsApp is reportedly trying to reduce the need for users to manually delete messages after they have served their purpose.

1-hour disappearing message timer: What is it meant for