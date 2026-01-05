Apple may launch new MacBook with iPhone-class chip in Jan: What to expect

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook this January. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the company could debut a more affordable MacBook model powered by an iPhone-class A-series processor, alongside MacBook Pro models featuring the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. This new MacBook is said to sit below the MacBook Air in Apple’s lineup and may use the A18 Pro chip currently found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple’s new entry level MacBook: What to expect

Back in November, Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing a lower-cost MacBook aimed at users currently opting for Chromebooks or entry-level Windows laptops. According to that report, the device carries the internal codename J700, and early production had already begun with Apple’s supply chain partners by November.

ALSO READ: Apple adds iPhone 11 Pro and more devices to 'vintage' list: What it means On the hardware side, the reports suggest that this would be the first Mac to rely on an A-series processor rather than an M-series chip designed specifically for Macs. While there is no confirmation on which chip Apple plans to use, 9To5Mac says the A18 Pro — introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro lineup — is a likely candidate. Bloomberg also noted that the upcoming entry-level MacBook could feature a more basic LCD panel compared to the display used on the MacBook Air. The screen is expected to be smaller than any current Mac, with 9To5Mac pointing to a 12.9-inch display, versus the 13.6-inch panel on the MacBook Air.