Apple may launch new MacBook with iPhone-class chip in Jan: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch a lower-cost MacBook powered by an A-series chip, alongside new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, as early as this month

Apple MacBook Air with M4 in Sky Blue colour
Apple may introduce a new entry-level MacBook positioned below the MacBook Air (Image: MacBook Air with M4)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:29 AM IST
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook this January. According to a report from 9To5Mac, the company could debut a more affordable MacBook model powered by an iPhone-class A-series processor, alongside MacBook Pro models featuring the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. This new MacBook is said to sit below the MacBook Air in Apple’s lineup and may use the A18 Pro chip currently found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple’s new entry level MacBook: What to expect

Back in November, Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing a lower-cost MacBook aimed at users currently opting for Chromebooks or entry-level Windows laptops. According to that report, the device carries the internal codename J700, and early production had already begun with Apple’s supply chain partners by November.
  On the hardware side, the reports suggest that this would be the first Mac to rely on an A-series processor rather than an M-series chip designed specifically for Macs. While there is no confirmation on which chip Apple plans to use, 9To5Mac says the A18 Pro — introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro lineup — is a likely candidate.
 
Bloomberg also noted that the upcoming entry-level MacBook could feature a more basic LCD panel compared to the display used on the MacBook Air. The screen is expected to be smaller than any current Mac, with 9To5Mac pointing to a 12.9-inch display, versus the 13.6-inch panel on the MacBook Air.
  Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has added that Apple may offer this model in multiple colour options, potentially including silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro: What to expect

Apple introduced the base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip in October. The company is now expected to follow that up with higher-end MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, possibly launching in January. According to 9To5Mac, both 14-inch and 16-inch variants with the upgraded processors are in development. Beyond the expected performance improvements, no major design or feature changes are currently anticipated for these models.
First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

