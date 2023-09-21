Home / Technology / Tech News / Motorola launches Edge 40 Neo phone with curved pOLED display: Price, specs

Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be available with introductory offers on Flipkart and select stores on September 28

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up-to 1300nits

Motorola debuted its latest offering in the Edge series, the Motorola Edge 40 neo on September 21. Offered in three Pantone colour variants- Caneel Bay, Soothing Sea and Black Beauty, the Motorola Edge 40 neo will be available for purchase from 7 pm, September 28 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and select offline stores. The smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. Both the models will be available with introductory offers, including Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards and Rs 1,000 additional exchange bonus on trade-in deal.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo sports a 6.55-inch pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up-to 1300nits. Motorola says that the smartphone gets the segment’s first IP68 rating for underwater protection. The smartphone is 7.79mm thick and weighs 172g.

MediaTek Dimensity 7030- 6nm processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, powers the phone. The smartphone runs on Android 13 operating system with Motorola My UX interface. The company is also offering two OS upgrades and three years of security maintenance updates on the device.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo sports a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera of an f/1.8 aperture and a 13MP ultrawide-angle sensor. The Main camera also gets optical image stabilization while supporting 4K UHD video recording at 30 fps. On the front, the Edge 40 Neo features a 32MP sensor of f/2.4 aperture.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 68W fast-wired charger included in the box.

