Realme GT 7 series to be launched on May 27: Where to watch, what to expect

The Realme GT 7 series will encompass two models - GT 7 and GT 7T. Both are expected to be performance-centric smartphones with focus on enhanced gaming experience

Realme GT series
Realme GT series (Image: Realme)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Realme is set to launch two new models in its performance-centric GT 7 series on May 27. The upcoming models in the series will join the Realme GT 7 Pro (review), which was launched in India last year. The new models in the series are expected to be the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T. Alongside the new smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will introduce its Buds Air 7 Pro wireless earbuds, too.

Realme GT 7 series: Launch livestream details

The launch event for the new Realme GT 7 series smartphones will kick off at 1:30 pm (IST) on May 27 and will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. Alternatively, you can also watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Realme GT 7: What to expect

The Realme GT 7 smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.
 
For the camera specifications, the phone will likely include a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP (IMX 906) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, a 32MP camera is expected.
 
The company confirmed that it will pack a 7,000 mAh battery which will support a 120W charging. The GT 7 will incorporate “IceSense Graphene” for better thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation, ensuring maintaining performance efficiency during extended usage.
 
The Realme GT 7 is expected to come in two colour variants: IceSense Blue and IceSense Black, and could feature an IP68/IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.  ALSO READ | Motorola Razr 60 to Realme GT7 series: Smartphones to be launched this week

Realme GT 7T: What to expect

The Realme GT 7T, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
 
It may offer a slightly larger 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with the same 6,000 nits peak brightness. For photography, the GT 7T is likely to feature a dual 50MP (IMX 896) rear camera set-up and a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, also supporting 120W wired fast charging, and is expected to run Android 15 out of the box.
 
Both the smartphones are expected to come with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, complemented by AI features.

Realme GT 7: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging, 7.5W reverse charging
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/IP69

Realme GT 7T : Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging
  • OS: Android 15
  • Protection: IP68/IP69
ALSO READ | Google Pixel 10 series: Colours to camera and processor, what to expect 

Realme GT 7 series: Launch livestream

 
Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphones

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

