Realme GT 7 series to be launched on May 27: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme is set to launch two new models in its performance-centric GT 7 series on May 27. The upcoming models in the series will join the Realme GT 7 Pro (review) , which was launched in India last year. The new models in the series are expected to be the Realme GT 7 and GT 7T. Alongside the new smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will introduce its Buds Air 7 Pro wireless earbuds, too.

Realme GT 7 series: Launch livestream details

The launch event for the new Realme GT 7 series smartphones will kick off at 1:30 pm (IST) on May 27 and will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme India. Alternatively, you can also watch the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Realme GT 7: What to expect

The Realme GT 7 smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

For the camera specifications, the phone will likely include a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP (IMX 906) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, a 32MP camera is expected.

The company confirmed that it will pack a 7,000 mAh battery which will support a 120W charging. The GT 7 will incorporate “IceSense Graphene” for better thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation, ensuring maintaining performance efficiency during extended usage.

The Realme GT 7 is expected to come in two colour variants: IceSense Blue and IceSense Black, and could feature an IP68/IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Realme GT 7T: What to expect

The Realme GT 7T, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It may offer a slightly larger 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with the same 6,000 nits peak brightness. For photography, the GT 7T is likely to feature a dual 50MP (IMX 896) rear camera set-up and a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, also supporting 120W wired fast charging, and is expected to run Android 15 out of the box.

Both the smartphones are expected to come with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, complemented by AI features.

Realme GT 7: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging, 7.5W reverse charging

Operating System: Android 15

Protection: IP68/IP69

Realme GT 7T : Expected specifications

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

OS: Android 15

Protection: IP68/IP69

Realme GT 7 series: Launch livestream