Google's upcoming Pixel phones to use TSMC-made Tensor chips: What changes

Earlier, Google was relying on Samsung for the production of Tensor chips, but now it has reportedly signed a deal with TSMC for the chipsets' production from Pixel 10 to at least Pixel 14

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
US technology company Google has reportedly locked a deal with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the production of Tensor chipsets for Pixel phones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the deal has ensured that TSMC will be producing Tensor chips for Pixel smartphones through at least the Pixel 14 generation, over a period of three to five years.
 
Earlier, Google was relying on South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer Samsung to produce its Tensor chips for Pixel phones. However, with this new deal with TSMC in place, things are likely to change, starting with its upcoming Pixel 10 series, which is expected to be launched in August this year.
 
As per the report, Tensor chips made by TSMC and used in Pixel 10 will be produced on a 3nm process. 

Why isn’t Samsung making Tensor chips for Google now?

TSMC’s standing as the leading chip manufacturer was underscored in 2022 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series. While the original chip was produced by Samsung Foundry, the improved Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 was manufactured by TSMC. As per Android Authority, the latter not only delivered the expected performance gains but also marked a significant leap in power efficiency—an unusual outcome for Qualcomm’s “Plus” variants, which typically focus on speed enhancements through overclocking.
 
Samsung’s semiconductor division faced further challenges during the Galaxy S25 launch. Unlike previous models that used a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chips under a dual-sourcing strategy, the S25 series relied solely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Reports suggest Samsung Foundry struggled to produce enough Exynos 2500 units, likely due to poor yields.

This development further strengthened TSMC’s position in the market, which is reportedly why it is shifting its Pixel chip production to TSMC. While Google’s Pixel volumes are lower than Samsung’s Galaxy S line, the switch could help it sidestep similar supply issues.
 
With TSMC producing the Tensor chips, what else can consumers expect from the upcoming Pixel 10 series? Let’s find out. 

Google Pixel 10: What to expect

Firstly, with the inclusion of the next generation of Tensor chips in the Pixel 10 series, performance improvements and enhanced image processing are highly expected. Additionally, Google is reportedly planning key hardware changes for its upcoming Pixel 10 line-up, particularly for the standard model. These adjustments may be aimed at creating a clearer distinction between the base Pixel 10 and its Pro variants, beyond just design differences.
 
The Pixel 10 is expected to use the same main and ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a—potentially a step down from the Pixel 9’s set-up. However, it may include a telephoto lens similar to the 5x periscope zoom found in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In contrast, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are likely to maintain their current camera configurations. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold may also switch to the Pixel 9a’s main sensor, replacing the higher-resolution camera used in its predecessor.
 
As per 9To5Google, the upcoming Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to be offered in the following colours: Obsidian (Black), Blue (Blue), Iris (Purple), Limoncello (Yellow).

Pixel 10 series to boot Android 16?

As per Google’s tradition of releasing new Pixel series smartphones with the latest Android build, Pixel 10 is expected to boot on Android 16, which was unveiled this month at The Android Show I/O Edition and Google I/O 2025 conference.
 
Android 16 will be bringing a host of improvements and upgrades, focusing on customisation, multitasking, and UI consistency. Highlights include the new Material 3 Expressive design, enhanced wallpaper tools with AI effects, a revamped lock screen, and improved notification handling. Multitasking sees a redesigned Recents menu tailored for foldables, along with updates to audio sharing and the volume panel. The Settings app also gets a visual refresh with coloured icons, aligning with the broader Material 3 aesthetic, offering a more playful and modern user experience.
First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

