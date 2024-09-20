Motorola’s flip-style foldable smartphone, the Razr 50, is now available for purchase in India. Launched on September 9, the Razr 50 is the latest addition to the company’s Razr series and features a 3.6-inch external display, a significant upgrade from the 1.5-inch cover screen of last year’s model. The smartphone includes Motorola's range of AI-powered features, known as "Moto AI."

Motorola Razr 50: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Motorola Razr 50 is priced at Rs 64,999 and is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in three colours: Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and Koala Grey. The smartphone is available on Motorola’s official website and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

Motorola Razr 50: Introductory Offers

As for introductory offers, Motorola is offering a discount of Rs 5,000 on the Razr 50. Customers can also receive a Rs 10,000 discount on select bank cards. Additionally, a no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 18 months is available as part of the launch offer. Motorola is also providing three months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.

Motorola Razr 50: Key Details

The standout upgrade in this year’s Razr smartphone is the new 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Compared to last year’s Razr 40, which had a limited utility with 1.5-inch cover screen, the larger display on the Razr 50 supports apps, controls, and more. Users can also access Google’s Gemini AI on the cover screen.

Similar to other premium Motorola smartphones, the Razr 50 includes various AI-driven features, such as camera enhancement tools and generative wallpapers. Users can prompt Moto AI to create custom wallpapers or generate a background image that complements their outfit. Additional features include AI Adaptive Stabilization for video recording, AI Action Shot for capturing moving subjects, and AI-powered autofocus tracking.

Motorola Razr 50: Specifications