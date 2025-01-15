Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may be India's first foldable launch of 2025: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reportedly, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be powered by the anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite System-on-Chip (SoC)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
China's Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation flip-style foldable smartphone in India soon. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) portal, suggesting an early launch schedule.   
 
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect
 
A Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2551 has reportedly received BIS certification. This model appears to be linked to the Razr series and is expected to be the successor to the Razr 50 Ultra, which carried the model number XT2451.
 
The BIS certification indicates that Motorola may be gearing up for an earlier-than-expected launch of the Razr 50 Ultra's successor. For context, the previous flagship flip phone from Motorola received its certification in April 2024, with an official launch following in July. Since the expected Razr 60 Ultra has already cleared certification, its India launch could take place in the coming months.

While not much is known about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's specifications, the next-generation flagship foldable from Motorola could be powered by the anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite chip, which is expected to launch in the coming months. The Razr 60 Ultra is also expected to build upon the specifications of its predecessor.
 
Here are the specifications of the Razr 50 Ultra smartphone:
  • Main Display: 6.9-inch pOLED, FHD+, 165Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Cover Display: 4-inch pOLED, 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage:  512GB UFS 4.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS + 50MP telephoto (2x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse charging
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

