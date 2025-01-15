Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may be India's first foldable launch of 2025: Report

China's Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation flip-style foldable smartphone in India soon. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) portal, suggesting an early launch schedule.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What to expect

A Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2551 has reportedly received BIS certification. This model appears to be linked to the Razr series and is expected to be the successor to the Razr 50 Ultra, which carried the model number XT2451.

The BIS certification indicates that Motorola may be gearing up for an earlier-than-expected launch of the Razr 50 Ultra's successor. For context, the previous flagship flip phone from Motorola received its certification in April 2024, with an official launch following in July. Since the expected Razr 60 Ultra has already cleared certification, its India launch could take place in the coming months.

Also Read

While not much is known about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra's specifications, the next-generation flagship foldable from Motorola could be powered by the anticipated Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Elite chip, which is expected to launch in the coming months. The Razr 60 Ultra is also expected to build upon the specifications of its predecessor.

Here are the specifications of the Razr 50 Ultra smartphone: