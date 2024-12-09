Business Standard
Tech recap 2024: Top foldable smartphones from Google, Motorola, Vivo, more

From Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold to Motorola's affordable clamshell Razr 50, these five foldable smartphones impressed the most in 2024

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
The year 2024 marked significant progress for foldable smartphones. Established players like Samsung and Motorola introduced new-generation devices with notable upgrades, while the Indian market witnessed growth with entries from Google and others. Google’s second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, made its debut in India, and Chinese brands like Vivo added to the competition. Here are the top foldable smartphones reviewed this year.
   
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold stands out for its sleek, lightweight design and premium build. Its high-quality display and long battery life make it an appealing choice for those who prioritise hardware.
 
 
However, it lags behind competitors in software optimisation and camera performance. Foldable-specific features are less refined compared to rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and offerings from Vivo and OnePlus.
 
At Rs 1,72,999, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is among the most expensive foldables in India. While it boasts impressive hardware, competitors provide better value and a superior software experience in this price range.
 
Strengths

  • Thin, lightweight, and premium design
  • High-quality display for immersive visuals
  • Long-lasting battery
Weaknesses
  • Subpar software optimisation
  • Camera performance below competitors
Price: Rs 1,72,999
   
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in design and functionality, featuring high-quality displays, flagship-grade cameras, and AI-powered features. Its compact form factor, robust build, and water ingress protection enhance its appeal as a reliable and durable device.
 
While the X Fold 3 Pro performs admirably, it slightly trails competitors in advanced AI capabilities. Users prioritising cutting-edge AI may find other options more appealing.
 
Strengths
  • Immersive high-quality displays
  • Flagship-grade imaging system
  • Compact, sturdy design with water ingress protection
Weaknesses
  • Slight lag in advanced AI functionalities
Price: Rs 1,59,999
   
The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra impresses with its innovative design and strong performance across design, display, audio, and software. However, it is not without shortcomings.
 
The lack of an ultra-wide-angle sensor limits its versatility in photography, and the 2x telephoto lens underperforms in low-light conditions compared to the main camera.
 
Strengths
  • Premium foldable design
  • High-quality displays and audio
  • Seamless software experience
  • Includes Moto Buds+ earbuds
Weaknesses
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Telephoto lens struggles in low light
Price: Rs 99,999
   
The Motorola Razr 50 is among the most affordable foldable smartphones, offering well-optimised software usually seen in pricier models. Its larger cover screen supports third-party apps and widgets, enhancing flexibility.
 
While it provides a solid foldable experience, compromises in performance and camera quality may not satisfy those seeking a premium device. However, it remains an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers prioritising the foldable form factor.
 
Strengths
  • Affordable entry to the foldable segment
  • Well-optimised software
  • Larger cover screen with app support
Weaknesses
  • Compromised performance
  • Subpar camera quality
Price: Rs 64,999
   
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 enhances the clamshell foldable experience with software upgrades that improve communication, imaging, and productivity. Its compact, stylish design and daylong battery life make it a versatile option for various use cases.
 
However, it offers limited upgrades over its predecessor, which may disappoint users considering an upgrade. The slow charging speed is another drawback.
 
Despite these issues, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a compelling option for those exploring the unique clamshell design, provided the premium price aligns with their budget.
 
Strengths
  • Software improvements for better functionality
  • Compact and stylish design
  • Reliable battery life
Weaknesses
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Slow charging
  • High price
Price: Rs 1,09,999

Topics : Foldable devices Samsung foldable phone Smartphone review

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

