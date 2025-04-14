Motorola to launch Pad 60 Pro tablet, Book 60 laptop on Apr 17: Check specs

Chinese smartphone brand Motorola is set to foray into India’s tablet and laptop market with the launch of Pad 60 Pro and Book 60 on April 17. Earlier, there were rumours that it would be launching both devices alongside the Moto Edge 60 Stylus, but the latter will now be launched separately on April 15. Flipkart microsites for the Motorola Pad 60 Pro and Book 60 have confirmed the launch dates while also revealing key specifications.

Motorola Book 60: What to expect

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy M56 5G to be launched in India on April 17: What to expect Owing to the partnership between Motorola and PANTONE, the Book 60 lineup will feature PANTONE curated colours. As per the Flipkart listing, it will sport a 14-inch 2.4K OLED display with 500 nits of brightness. It is going to be a lightweight laptop as it will only weigh 1.4kg.

Flipkart confirmed that the Motorola Book 60 will debut in India with features like Smart Connect, which will let users link compatible devices to their laptop to create a seamless digital ecosystem. The Smart Clipboard feature will let users copy and paste content across the laptop, smartphone, or tablet effortlessly. The File Transfer feature will facilitate quick transfers between devices.

According to a FoneArena report, the device will be powered by an Intel Core 7 processor paired with a 60Wh battery and a 65W fast charger. It will reportedly support dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Motorola Pad 60: What to expect

ALSO READ | Motorola Razr 60 preview out, may launch on Apr 24 with Edge 60 Pro: Report Akin to Motorola Book 60, the Pad 60 Pro will also feature PANTONE curated colours. Motorla Pad 60 Pro will feature a 12.7-inch display with a 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset.

For audio, the Motorola Pad 60 Pro will feature quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. It will pack a 10,200mAh battery with TurboPower charging support of 45W. Motorola claims that the battery will have enough juice to last up to 10 hours of usage.

It will be bundled with MotoPen Pro and will arrive with artificial intelligence (AI) search and translate features. The Flipkart listing confirms that the Motorola Pad 60 Pro will feature Smart Connect technology for seamless integration with bigger screens.