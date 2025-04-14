Samsung Galaxy M56 5G to be launched in India on April 17: What to expect

Samsung has scheduled a launch for April 17 where the South Korean electronics maker will take wraps off from a new entrant in its Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M56 5G. Ahead of the launch, the company has previewed key features and details of the phone through a microsite on the e-commerce platform Amazon. This page offers details about the smartphone’s display, camera, and more. The company said that the upcoming smartphone will be the slimmest smartphone in its segment and will bring premium design upgrades to Samsung’s Galaxy M series.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G : What to expect

Samsung has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy M56 5G smartphone will feature the brightest sAMOLED+ display without mentioning any specifics. Additionally, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be 7.2 mm thin at its thinnest point, claimed to be the slimmest phone in its segment. Samsung also said that it will get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both the front and back, for durability.

For imaging, the Galaxy M56 5G will feature a triple-camera setup, sporting a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera will be assisted by an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There will also be a 12MP HDR front camera for selfies, video calls, and more.

Samsung has mentioned a few camera features ahead of the launch. The Galaxy M56 5G will boast 4K 30FPS videos in 10-bit HDR, for more natural colours. Other notable imaging features highlighted by the company include support for Nightography for better low-light shots, AI-powered tools like Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 will be the successor to the Galaxy M55 5G, which was launched in April last year. The Galaxy M55 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Expected specification