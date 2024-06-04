Home / Technology / Tech News / Musk's X formally allows adult content on platform with some restrictions

Musk's X formally allows adult content on platform with some restrictions

Earlier, X neither forbid nor allowed adult content on the platform. Now, it allows users to post and view consensually produced adult content in a bid to drive more users engagement on the platform

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced “Adult Content and Violent Content policies” that lays down the rules for adult content on the platform. The updated guidelines states that users can share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour, but such content has to be labelled and should not appear on prominent section of the platform such as a profile picture or banner.

“We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed,” noted X in the policy related to adult content.

Earlier, X did not forbid nor allowed adult content to be published on the platform. However, with the new policies, X is formally allowing users to post and view consensually produced graphic content with some mentions. X said that the adult content on the social media platform needs to be appropriately labelled. Additionally, adult content should not be visible in prominent places such as profile pictures or banners.

Users will also get the option to restrict exposure to content that has been labelled for “nudity or sexual behaviour”. The platform said that content promoting exploitation, non-consent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviours will be prohibited. These rules apply to AI-generated and animated content as well.

Posting and viewing labelled content

Adult content on X needs to be behind a content warning that needs to be acknowledged before your media can be viewed. The publisher of such content needs to go to Settings and change media settings by appropriately marking the type of content. Additionally, the user posting Adult content can add a one-time content warning on individual posts.

For users under the age of 18 or accounts that have not disclosed a birthdate on their profile will not be able to click or view the marked content.

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial media appsTechnology

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

