Home / Technology / Tech News / Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

The Realme Narzo N55 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 10,999 and 12,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Narzo N55 from the stable of Chinese smartphone maker Realme goes on sale in India at 12 pm on April 18. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 10,999 and 12,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and Realme online store.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail flat Rs 500 off on the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 1,000 off on the 8GB+128GB variant on HDFC credit & debit cards, SBI credit card and equated monthly instalment on Amazon India. The offer is also applicable on ICICI and Axis credit cards and EMI transactions on Realme online.

Realme Narzo N55: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Realme Narzo N55 sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. Camera features include AI scene recognition, night mode, panoramic view, portrait mode, street, HDR, starry, chroma boost, bokeh flare portrait, AI colour portrait. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.  

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. According to Realme, the smartphone can be charged 50 per cent in 29 minutes and reaches 100 per cent capacity in 63 minutes. The phone has a proximity sensor, light sensor, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. The Realme Narzo N55 will be available in prime blue and prime black colour variants.

Topics :RealmeChinese smartphonessmartphones

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

Also Read

Realme launches Narzo N55 smartphone with mini capsule screen: Details here

Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

Realme 10 Pro series phones set to launch in India on Dec 8: Details here

Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery: Details

Artificial intelligence teaching itself things, independent of programmer

Need for cooperation among G20 nations on space technologies: ISRO chairman

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India at Rs 14,990

As Apple India sales near $6 bn, CEO Cook arrives to launch first stores

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story