'Need to build mobility innovations with people-centric approach'

The transportation industry is undergoing rapid evolution, driven by efforts to integrate technology in shared mobility and electric vehicles (EVs), according to industry leaders at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. They emphasised the need for collective innovation to develop robust infrastructure, including electrified buses and smart mobility solutions, while maintaining a people - centric approach .

Aravind Sanka, co-founder of ride-hailing firm Rapido, reflected on the company’s nine-year journey, highlighting its mission to utilise existing vehicle infrastructure for affordable and convenient transportation. From two-wheelers to autos and cars, Sanka said Rapido has introduced innovations like shared rides for three-wheelers and pooling for airport commutes. He underscored the importance of complementing public transportation with last-mile connectivity and envisioned a future with smarter vehicles enabling shared ownership and usage models. Sanka announced that Rapido will soon launch an airport pooling service, allowing commuters to share rides, making the service more affordable compared to other providers. “If transportation has to be accessible to the masses, it must be even more affordable,” said Sanka. “Our approach is to share vehicles with others already travelling on the same route.” Shan M S, co-founder of Namma Yatri, a ride-hailing services application, emphasised the company’s commitment to driver-first principles and community collaboration. He stressed the critical role of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and interoperability among players in the EV ecosystem. With electrification accelerating, Shan highlighted the need for collective innovation to develop robust infrastructure, including electrified buses and smart mobility solutions. “India is expected to have 800,000 electric buses by 2030,” he added. Sameer Aggarwal, founder of Revfin, a firm offering loans to independent EV drivers for last-mile connectivity, shared insights on building a sustainable EV financing ecosystem. Revfin focuses on partnerships with manufacturers, fleet operators, dealerships, and other stakeholders to create a seamless transition to electric mobility . Aggarwal emphasised the importance of fostering trust in EV products and ecosystems to encourage financiers to support the sector. “The biggest impediment to EV adoption isn’t the unavailability of money but whether financiers want to finance EVs,” said Aggarwal. Anant Badjatya, co-founder of IndoFast Energy, a joint venture between Indian Oil and SUN Mobility , showcased battery swapping as a transformative solution to address cost, range anxiety, and charging time concerns. IndoFast Energy has deployed over 650 battery-swapping stations across India, enabling quick and efficient energy replenishment. Badjatya highlighted the efficiency gains of battery swapping in urban environments, where space constraints limit traditional charging infrastructure, noting that a single station can serve up to 200 vehicles daily.