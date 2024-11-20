Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Need to build mobility innovations with people-centric approach'

'Need to build mobility innovations with people-centric approach'

They emphasised the need for collective innovation to build a robust infrastructure, including electrified buses and smart mobility solutions

(L-R) Vivekananda Halleker, founder of Bounce, Shan M S, co-founder of Namma Yatri, Sameer Aggarwal, founder of Revfin, Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido and Anant Badjatya, co-founder of IndoFast Energy, during a session at Bengaluru Tech Summit
(L-R) Vivekananda Halleker, founder of Bounce, Shan M S, co-founder of Namma Yatri, Sameer Aggarwal, founder of Revfin, Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido and Anant Badjatya, co-founder of IndoFast Energy, during a session at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 9:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The transportation industry is undergoing rapid evolution, driven by efforts to integrate technology in shared mobility and electric vehicles (EVs), according to industry leaders at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. They emphasised the need for collective innovation to develop robust infrastructure, including electrified buses and smart mobility solutions, while maintaining a people-centric approach.
  Aravind Sanka, co-founder of ride-hailing firm Rapido, reflected on the company’s nine-year journey, highlighting its mission to utilise existing vehicle infrastructure for affordable and convenient transportation. From two-wheelers to autos and cars, Sanka said Rapido has introduced innovations like shared rides for three-wheelers and pooling for airport commutes. He underscored the importance of complementing public transportation with last-mile connectivity and envisioned a future with smarter vehicles enabling shared ownership and usage models.  Sanka announced that Rapido will soon launch an airport pooling service, allowing commuters to share rides, making the service more affordable compared to other providers. “If transportation has to be accessible to the masses, it must be even more affordable,” said Sanka. “Our approach is to share vehicles with others already travelling on the same route.”  Shan M S, co-founder of Namma Yatri, a ride-hailing services application, emphasised the company’s commitment to driver-first principles and community collaboration. He stressed the critical role of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and interoperability among players in the EV ecosystem. With electrification accelerating, Shan highlighted the need for collective innovation to develop robust infrastructure, including electrified buses and smart mobility solutions. “India is expected to have 800,000 electric buses by 2030,” he added.  Sameer Aggarwal, founder of Revfin, a firm offering loans to independent EV drivers for last-mile connectivity, shared insights on building a sustainable EV financing ecosystem. Revfin focuses on partnerships with manufacturers, fleet operators, dealerships, and other stakeholders to create a seamless transition to electric mobility. Aggarwal emphasised the importance of fostering trust in EV products and ecosystems to encourage financiers to support the sector. “The biggest impediment to EV adoption isn’t the unavailability of money but whether financiers want to finance EVs,” said Aggarwal.  Anant Badjatya, co-founder of IndoFast Energy, a joint venture between Indian Oil and SUN Mobility, showcased battery swapping as a transformative solution to address cost, range anxiety, and charging time concerns. IndoFast Energy has deployed over 650 battery-swapping stations across India, enabling quick and efficient energy replenishment. Badjatya highlighted the efficiency gains of battery swapping in urban environments, where space constraints limit traditional charging infrastructure, noting that a single station can serve up to 200 vehicles daily.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

''From back-office sites, Indian GCCs becoming innovation hubs now''

Google Play picks Alle as best Indian app of 2024, Squad Busters best game

NextGen CEOs to focus on innovation and inclusion to build Viksit Bharat

BS BFSI: Compliance doesn't impede progress, say financial services heads

BS BFSI Summit: Our company culture key to innovation, says Razorpay MD

Topics :InnovationTechnology

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story