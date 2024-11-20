Xiaomi launches Redmi A4 5G phone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A4 budget 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the Redmi A4 5G starts at Rs 8,499 inclusive of all offers. The company said the new entry-level smartphone is aimed at making 5G connectivity more accessible across the country.

Redmi A4 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 8,499 (inclusive of all offers)

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,499 (inclusive of all offers)

While Xiaomi has not shared details, it has confirmed that the phone will be available in India from on Mi online store, Xiaomi retail stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and through its retail partners.

Redmi A4 5G: Details

The Redmi A4 5G smartphone sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a Halo Glass sandwich design with a circular camera module and a glass-finished back panel. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio connections.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, the smartphone comes with 4GB on-board RAM that can be expanded up to 8GB with virtual RAM technology. Apart from 5G connectivity, it also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. Xiaomi is bundling a 33W charger with the device.

For imaging, the Redmi A4 5G sports a 50MP primary camera sensor offering features such as time-lapse and portrait mode. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calling, and more.

Redmi A4 5G: Specifications