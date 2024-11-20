OpenAI enables Advanced Voice mode for ChatGPT web on desktop: What is it

After making its Advanced Voice mode available on the ChatGPT desktop app earlier this month, OpenAI brings the free-flowing conversational mode for its AI chatbot to ChatGPT web. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Advanced Voice is rolling-out on chatgpt.com on desktop for all paid subscribers.

Previously available on the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac and Windows, as well as the mobile app, the feature supports free-flowing, conversational interaction with the AI chatbot. While currently limited to paid subscribers, OpenAI plans to bring a limited version of Advanced Voice to free-tier users in the future. Competing with OpenAI, Google already offers its conversational AI, Gemini Live, for free via the Gemini mobile app on Android and iOS.

ChatGPT advanced voice mode: What is it

OpenAI first announced voice and image capabilities for ChatGPT in September 2023. This was followed by the release of GPT-4o in May, a multimodal language model that powers Advanced Voice mode.

ALSO READ: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Search and Advanced Voice mode for desktop app

More From This Section

Advanced Voice mode facilitates more natural, real-time conversations with ChatGPT, allowing users to interrupt at any time. Additionally, the company stated that in this mode, ChatGPT can sense and respond to users’ emotions.

This is possible due to GPT-4o’s multimodal capabilities. OpenAI said the model is trained to process text, visuals, and audio through the same neural network, reducing latency for a natural conversational experience and improving results. Additionally, GPT-4o is said to be more capable of handling interruptions, managing group conversations, filtering out background noise, and adapting to tone.