Google releases ChatGPT's Memory-like feature for Gemini AI: What's new

Google now lets you personalise Gemini responses by asking it to remember things. In an update to the Gemini support page, Google said users can ask the Gemini AI chatbot to remember interests and preferences, which will be used to provide tailored responses. The feature is rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers worldwide but is limited to English.

Google said the new feature acts like a user manual for Gemini AI. Advanced users can ask the chatbot to remember things within conversations or via a dedicated “Saved info” page. For example, you can ask Gemini to remember to provide only vegetarian recipes. When you later request recipe suggestions, the response will reflect your saved preference.

Users can view, edit, or delete any shared information and will be notified when the chatbot uses saved information to respond.