Google releases ChatGPT's Memory-like feature for Gemini AI: What's new

Gemini Advanced users can ask the chatbot to remember things from within the conversation, as well as through a dedicated "Saved info" page

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Google now lets you personalise Gemini responses by asking it to remember things. In an update to the Gemini support page, Google said users can ask the Gemini AI chatbot to remember interests and preferences, which will be used to provide tailored responses. The feature is rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers worldwide but is limited to English.
 
Google said the new feature acts like a user manual for Gemini AI. Advanced users can ask the chatbot to remember things within conversations or via a dedicated “Saved info” page. For example, you can ask Gemini to remember to provide only vegetarian recipes. When you later request recipe suggestions, the response will reflect your saved preference.
Users can view, edit, or delete any shared information and will be notified when the chatbot uses saved information to respond.
 
OpenAI offers similar functionality for its ChatGPT AI chatbot through the Memory feature.
 
In related news, Google recently rolled-out a dedicated Gemini app for iPhones, offering access to advanced features such as Gemini Live, which allows for conversational interactions with the chatbot. Dedicated iOS app also allows Google Gemini to be accessible directly from the home screen. Gemini can now also integrate with other Google apps and services, such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail, to fetch relevant information for personalised responses. While Gemini AI remains accessible through the Google app, the stand-alone app introduces a new interface similar to that of the Android version.
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

