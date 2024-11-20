Tech wrap Nov 20: Android 16, Redmi A4 5G launched, ASUS ROG Phone 9, more

Google has unveiled the first Developer Preview of Android 16 for Pixel devices, only a month after Android 15's release. Announced on the Android Developer Blog, this preview version allows developers to test their applications. Android 16 Developer Preview 1 introduces features such as Audio Sharing, Notification Cooldown, and Health Records, among others.

Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi A4, a budget-friendly 5G smartphone, in India. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the Redmi A4 5G is priced starting at Rs 8,499, including all offers. According to the company, this entry-level smartphone aims to bring 5G connectivity to a wider audience in India.

ASUS has launched its ROG Phone 9 series, featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The lineup includes the ASUS ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro, both of which come with an AniMe Vision display on the back. This auxiliary display, with customisable LEDs, supports animations, interactions, and gaming functionalities.

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.1.1 update for eligible iPhones, addressing "important security fixes." Although the company has not specified the issues resolved, it recommends users update their devices to ensure security. Likely the last stable release before iOS 18.2 arrives in December, iOS 18.1.1 is available for all devices running iOS 18.

Google has added a new personalisation feature to its Gemini AI chatbot, allowing users to request it to remember preferences and interests. According to an update on the Gemini support page, this feature helps tailor responses based on user inputs. It is being made available globally to Gemini Advanced subscribers, currently limited to English.

OpenAI has extended its Advanced Voice mode feature to the ChatGPT web interface for desktop users. Previously available on the desktop app, this feature offers a conversational AI experience. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI announced the rollout for all paid subscribers on chatgpt.com.

Xiaomi India has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 14 series in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). The post features an image with the caption, “Ready for a noteworthy reveal?,” suggesting the imminent debut of the next-generation smartphones in the Redmi Note lineup.

iQOO has confirmed the specifications for its upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone, set to launch in India on December 3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the device offers advanced gaming features like graphic upscaling and frame rate optimisation. The phone's specifications, including display, camera, and battery, have been revealed, showing some differences from the Chinese variant.