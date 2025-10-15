Home / Technology / Tech News / Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring popular video podcasts: Details here

Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring popular video podcasts: Details here

Netflix and Spotify's new deal brings several video podcasts, including The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Ringer shows, to Netflix US in early 2026

Netflix has announced that it will soon stream Spotify’s video podcasts on its platform, beyond movies and TV shows. The company has partnered with Spotify’s podcast studio and The Ringer to bring several video podcast series to its platform. According to Netflix, the lineup includes The Bill Simmons Podcast, Conspiracy Theories, and The Ringer’s shows covering the NFL, NBA, Fantasy Football, and Formula 1.
 
According to the company, the rollout will begin in the US in early 2026, with other countries to follow later.

Video Podcasts on Netflix: Details

Vice President of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix, Lauren Smith, said, “At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch.”
 
According to a report by The Verge citing The New York Times, the podcasts which are slated for Netflix will not appear “in their entirety” on YouTube. The Netflix blog stated, “Our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both the Netflix and Spotify audience.”
 
Netflix already produces podcasts related to its own content, such as You Cannot Make This Up, Skip Intro, and We Have the Receipts. However, these podcasts are also available on other streaming platforms including YouTube.
 
According to The Verge, Netflix has also confirmed that there will be no commercial breaks in the initial batch of video podcasts. However, Spotify’s built-in ads within the shows will still play. 
 
While Spotify video podcasts will expand Netflix’s content catalogue, Spotify might see the collaboration as a way to expand its podcast reach.
 
Vice President, Head of Podcasts at Spotify, Roman Wasenmüller said, “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favourites they never expected.”
 
Spotify also said it plans to “bring similar opportunities to a wider range of creators” in the future, suggesting that more partnerships or cross-platform deals could be on the way. 
 
The full list of titles mentioned in the Netflix blog is as follows:

Sports

  • The Bill Simmons Podcast
  • The Zach Lowe Show
  • The McShay Show
  • Fairway Rollin’
  • The Mismatch
  • The Ringer F1 Show
  • The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
  • The Ringer NFL Show
  • The Ringer NBA Show

Culture/Lifestyle

  • The Rewatchables
  • The Big Picture
  • The Dave Chang Show
  • Recipe Club
  • Dissect 

True Crime

  • Conspiracy Theories
  • Serial Killers

