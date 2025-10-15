Home / Technology / Tech News / Project Moohan: Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch for October 21

Project Moohan: Samsung schedules Android XR headset launch for October 21

Samsung's Worlds Wide Open event on October 21 may be the debut stage for its Project Moohan Galaxy XR headset and tri-fold smartphone

Samsung has officially teased the launch of its mixed reality headset based on Project Moohan. The South Korean consumer electronics maker is set to shed light on the product at the “Worlds Wide Open” Galaxy event, scheduled for October 21 at 10 pm ET (October 22, 07:30 am IST). In a press release, Samsung said that the upcoming device has been “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences.”
 
Notably, this announcement has been made at a time when Apple is also reportedly gearing up to launch a new version of Vision Pro, which will likely be powered by the M4 chip. According to a report by The Verge, a headset that seems to be a new Vision Pro has also appeared in FCC filings.

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event: When and how to watch

  • Date: October 21 (October 22 for India)
  • Time: 10 pm ET (07:30 am for India)
The event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the official invite from Samsung has been embedded at the end of this article.

What is Project Moohan?

Samsung in its press release wrote, “Project Moohan is the groundbreaking first product built for the open and scalable Android XR platform, and it seamlessly blends everyday utility with immersive new experiences. This is where the true potential of XR comes alive, unlocking a whole new dimension of possibilities.”
 
According to a recent report from Android Headlines, the Project Moohan will be a mixed reality headset and will launch as “Samsung Galaxy XR”.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: What to expect

The report suggests that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy XR headset will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, capable of delivering 4.3K resolution per eye. It is expected to feature 4K micro-OLED panels offering a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, resulting in a combined 29 million pixels across both displays — notably higher than the 23 million pixels on Apple’s Vision Pro.
 
The device is said to incorporate multiple sensors on the front and bottom, along with four internal eye-tracking cameras, enabling input through gaze and hand gestures, supplemented by voice input. A built-in depth sensor will reportedly enhance spatial awareness and environmental interaction.
 
Weighing in at around 545 grams, the Galaxy XR will reportedly be lighter than the Vision Pro, which weighs between 600 and 650 grams depending on configuration. The headstrap is said to include an adjustable dial for improved comfort and fit.
 
On the power front, the headset may deliver up to two hours of general usage and around two and a half hours of video playback. Similar to Apple’s design, Samsung’s headset might include a detachable external battery connected via a dedicated power port for extended usage.
 
Android Headlines also shared a leaked screenshot of what appears to be the user interface of the Galaxy XR headset, showing apps such as Samsung Camera, Gallery, and Browser, alongside Google’s Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix — hinting at strong third-party app support at launch. The headset’s software layer will run on Google’s Android XR platform, incorporating Gemini AI for intuitive navigation, contextual help, and real-time information access.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Expected specifications

  • Display: 4K micro-OLED panels, 4.3K resolution per eye, 4,023 PPI pixel density, combined 29 million pixels across both displays
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2
  • OS: Android XR
  • Weight: 545 grams

Samsung's trifold smartphone may debut

According to SamMobile, Samsung is expected to launch its first tri-fold smartphone in October. This estimated timeframe aligns with the Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event date. The device, which reportedly will be dubbed “Galaxy Z TriFold,” is likely to be released in select markets, likely including South Korea, China, the UAE, and the US.
 
According to the report, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold will likely feature a 10-inch OLED display that folds into three sections, accompanied by a 6.5-inch cover screen. The device is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and may include a three-battery system spread across its folding panels, supporting both wireless and reverse wireless charging.
 
In the camera department, the tri-fold phone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto camera offering up to 100x digital zoom, similar to the Galaxy S Ultra series. Earlier leaks, including one from Android Authority, suggest that the device’s design may mirror the Flex G prototype showcased at CES 2022, with inward-folding hinges and the rear panel on the left housing the camera module.

Samsung’s tri-fold smartphone: Expected specifications

  • Folding display: Three-part 10-inch OLED display
  • Cover screen: 6.5-inch panel
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary _ ultra-wide + telephoto
  • Battery: Three-part battery, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
  • OS: Android 16-based OneUI 8

Samsung Galaxy Worlds Wide Open event invitation: Watch here

