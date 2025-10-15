Apple previews a new MacBook in a video teaser posted on X: Watch it here

Apple has announced that a new MacBook model is “coming soon.” Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared a short video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Something powerful is coming.” The teaser shows a laptop silhouette shaped like the Roman numeral “V,” strongly suggesting that the upcoming MacBook will be powered by Apple’s next-generation M5-series chip.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is preparing to introduce M5-powered MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models later this week . While Apple has yet to confirm any details about the new iPad Pro, the teaser video aligns closely with Gurman’s report, indicating that the MacBook shown is likely the new M5 MacBook Pro. Gurman also mentioned that the company could debut the second-generation Vision Pro headset alongside the updated MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.

M5 MacBook Pro: What to expect According to Gurman’s report, the new MacBook Pro will initially launch in a standard 14-inch variant powered by the base M5 chip. Typically, Apple offers higher-end configurations with “Pro” and “Max” chips in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, but these versions may not arrive immediately. Gurman stated that Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are still in limited production, which could delay the release of those variants until early 2026. ALSO READ: Apple M5 to debut this week with iPad Pro, MacBook Pro launch: Report As for the new M5 chip itself, MacRumors reports that it will be built on TSMC’s latest three-nanometer process, offering improvements in both speed and power efficiency. The M5 is expected to feature a 10-core CPU and deliver roughly 12 per cent faster multi-core performance than the M4 chip.