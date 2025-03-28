WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a new update which allows it to be the iPhone's default app for calls and messaging. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest version of WhatsApp is compatible with the new changes in iOS which lets users set default apps for several functions, as per their preference. With this change, users can tap on a number or contact to call or message them on WhatsApp, instead of the native calling or messaging app.

With the iOS 18.2 update, Apple introduced changes which allowed users to set third-party apps as default services for various functions. The new Default Apps section in the Settings app allows users to customise default apps across eight categories, including calling, messaging, keyboard, and password management. However, at the time of release, WhatsApp was not listed as an option. The latest version of WhatsApp for iOS now includes support for this application programming interface (API).

The report stated that this functionality is rolling out gradually with the latest version of WhatsApp available on the App Store. However, it should be noted that the iPhone must be running on iOS 18.2 or newer, to support this feature.

How to set WhatsApp as default calling/messaging app on iPhone