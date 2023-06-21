New verification features may add to social media platforms' woes

Under the new Meta Verified service, the company accepts any photo ID issued by the government, as well as IDs from non-government organisations, official certificates or licences. As per Facebook’s help centre page, the copy of the ID document will be encrypted and stored securely. In special cases, the document may remain stored with Meta for up to one year.

Earlier this month, Facebook parent Meta Platforms rolled out account verification with government ID proofs for content creators in India. Similarly, the largest professional network LinkedIn launched ID verification for Indian members. Though these announcements did not make big headlines, they have grabbed the attention of advocacy groups and data privacy experts.