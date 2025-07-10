Next-gen Apple Vision Pro to bring M4 chip, redesigned head strap: Report

Apple might be preparing to launch the first hardware refresh of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset , according to reports from Bloomberg. The upcoming model is expected to include a faster M4 chip — the same one found in the latest iPad Pro — and a redesigned strap aimed at making the headset more comfortable to wear for longer durations.

While the physical design will remain largely unchanged, Apple is likely to introduce a newly redesigned head strap to make the device more comfortable to wear for longer periods, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This update will likely be a direct response to user complaints about neck strain and overall discomfort, especially given the headset’s weight. Although the refresh is not expected to lower the price or dramatically change the design, it’s meant to keep the product competitive until Apple introduces a lighter and more affordable version, likely around 2027.

Apple Vision Pro 2: What’s changing for consumers For users, the biggest improvement will come in performance. The new M4 chip will offer a substantial upgrade from the now three-year-old M2 processor used in the first-generation Vision Pro. The new chip also supports better AI capabilities, which could make the headset faster and smarter, particularly in running complex visuals and applications. However, this is not a full-blown redesign. The core form factor, display system, and price tag are expected to remain unchanged. Apple is positioning this version as a stop-gap update — a way to modernise the internals and improve comfort without altering the fundamental experience. A more affordable and lighter version of the Vision Pro is still in development and is reportedly slated for a 2027 release, as mentioned above.

For now, Apple seems focused on fine-tuning its high-end headset while continuing work on long-term innovations like true AR (Augmented Reality) glasses, which may arrive before the end of the decade. New software features arriving with visionOS 26 Alongside the hardware refresh, Apple will roll out visionOS 26, the latest version of the Vision Pro's operating system. This software update brings new features like virtual widgets and eye-tracking-based scrolling, making the experience more fluid and intuitive. These additions are expected to take advantage of the more powerful M4 chip and improve the overall usability of the headset — especially in immersive environments.