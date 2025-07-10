Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, introducing a larger FlexWindow cover screen, new Galaxy AI features, and a more powerful battery to its flip-style model. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 2500 and brings a blend of productivity and portability with a refreshed design.
Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and availability
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
Available Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, and Mint (exclusive on Samsung’s website)
Availability: Pre-bookings open; general availability begins July 25
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Highlights
4.1-inch edge-to-edge FlexWindow: The largest in the Flip series, the Super AMOLED cover display supports 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for improved outdoor readability.
6.9-inch main display: A Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and gaming.
The Z Flip 7 weighs 188g, measures 6.5mm when unfolded, and 13.7mm when folded. Samsung has refined the Armor FlexHinge for a thinner fold and claims enhanced durability with a restructured design and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
AI features and Samsung DeX
The Flip 7 is the first in the series to support Samsung DeX, enabling a desktop-like experience by connecting the phone to a monitor or display.
With Galaxy AI, users can now:
- Search with voice from the FlexWindow
- Use Gemini Live for real-time interactions
- Access Now Bar and Now Brief for contextual suggestions
- Take selfies with real-time filters and zoom slider
- Use dual preview and portrait studio effects
Camera and performance
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Processor: Exynos 2500, Samsung’s in-house silicon
- Battery: 4,300mAh – the largest in any Galaxy Z Flip, with claims of up to 31 hours of video playback
Software and protection
The device runs One UI 8 based on Android 16, bringing new AI integrations and a refined user interface. It is IP48-rated for dust and water resistance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specification
- Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
- Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
- Weight: 188g
- Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Hands-on