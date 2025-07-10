Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 7 in India with 4.1-inch cover display, Exynos 2500, AI features, DeX support, and 4,300mAh battery. Priced from Rs 1,09,999. Here's a closer look at the details

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, introducing a larger FlexWindow cover screen, new Galaxy AI features, and a more powerful battery to its flip-style model. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 2500 and brings a blend of productivity and portability with a refreshed design.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and availability

  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
  • 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
Available Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, and Mint (exclusive on Samsung’s website)

Availability: Pre-bookings open; general availability begins July 25

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Highlights
 
4.1-inch edge-to-edge FlexWindow: The largest in the Flip series, the Super AMOLED cover display supports 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for improved outdoor readability.
 
 
6.9-inch main display: A Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate enables smooth scrolling and gaming.

The Z Flip 7 weighs 188g, measures 6.5mm when unfolded, and 13.7mm when folded. Samsung has refined the Armor FlexHinge for a thinner fold and claims enhanced durability with a restructured design and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. 
AI features and Samsung DeX
 
The Flip 7 is the first in the series to support Samsung DeX, enabling a desktop-like experience by connecting the phone to a monitor or display.
 
With Galaxy AI, users can now:
  • Search with voice from the FlexWindow
  • Use Gemini Live for real-time interactions
  • Access Now Bar and Now Brief for contextual suggestions
  • Take selfies with real-time filters and zoom slider
  • Use dual preview and portrait studio effects
Camera and performance
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Processor: Exynos 2500, Samsung’s in-house silicon
  • Battery: 4,300mAh – the largest in any Galaxy Z Flip, with claims of up to 31 hours of video playback
Software and protection
 
The device runs One UI 8 based on Android 16, bringing new AI integrations and a refined user interface. It is IP48-rated for dust and water resistance.
 
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specification
  • Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 2500
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating
  • OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Weight: 188g
  • Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Hands-on 
 

Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles samsung chip

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

