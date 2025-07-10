Pixel drop: Google brings Gemini to Wear OS, enhances Circle to Search

Google has announced the arrival of the July Pixel drop, which is enhancing Gemini’s Circle to Search feature , bringing Gemini to Wear OS based smartwatches, and integrating Veo 3 in the Gemini AI Pro package.

Samsung, during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, announced new Gemini-based features coming to its One UI 8 Watch platform. Now, Google has begun rolling them out for other eligible smartwatches such as Pixel Watch, and devices from brands like OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

Pixel Drop: What is new

Circle to Search enhanced

Google is introducing a new feature that brings deeper reasoning and follow-up capability directly into your visual searches. Users can now long-press the home button or navigation bar, then circle or tap on what they see to trigger an AI Overview, followed by the option to “dive deeper with AI Mode” for more layered responses — all without leaving the app they’re in.

The feature is also expanding its utility to mobile gaming. Players can now access Circle to Search while in-game to identify characters, strategies, or walkthroughs on the fly. With a simple gesture, AI Overviews appear with context-specific insights and even recommended videos, helping users solve problems without interrupting gameplay. According to Google, AI Overviews themselves are getting smarter and more visual. Leveraging Google’s Gemini models, these summaries now break down information more clearly and add contextual images to make responses easier to grasp at a glance. Whether you’re using Lens, the Google app, or Circle to Search, AI Mode is now more accessible and visually rich — currently rolling out in the US and India.

ALSO READ: Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India Gemini is coming to Wear OS Google is now bringing its AI assistant Gemini to smartwatches running Wear OS, starting with Pixel Watches and devices from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. This update introduces a smarter, more conversational experience directly on your wrist, allowing users to ask natural questions, get instant information, and manage daily tasks without needing their phone. Gemini uses the same AI capabilities as on smartphones, but is now optimised for quick, glanceable responses on smaller screens like smartwatches. What’s new is Gemini’s deeper integration in Wear OS with Google services like Gmail and Calendar, enabling users to perform complex actions with simple voice commands — such as summarising emails, creating playlists, or navigating to appointments. It also introduces memory functions, like remembering your parking spot or gym locker number, and can set timely reminders. The rollout has begun for Wear OS 4 smartwatches, with broader support expected as more devices update to Wear OS 6.