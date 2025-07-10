Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India

Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings for its newly launched Galaxy Z7 series – Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic smartwatches. All devices will go on general sale in India starting July 25. Here are the details:

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price and variants

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,74,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,86,999

16GB + 1TB: Rs 2,10,999

Colours: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and variants

12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999

Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and variants

8GB + 128GB: Rs 89,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 95,999

Colours: Black, White

Galaxy Watch 8 series: Price and variants

Galaxy Watch 8:

40mm (Bluetooth): Rs 32,999

40mm (LTE): Rs 36,999

44mm (Bluetooth): Rs 35,999

44mm (LTE): Rs 39,999 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: 47mm (Bluetooth): Rs 46,999

47mm (LTE): Rs 50,999 ALSO READ: Affordable foldables to Galaxy AI behind paywall: Here's what Samsung says Pre-booking offers Free storage upgrade: Flip 7 and Fold 7 buyers can get the 512GB model at the 256GB price

Flip 7 FE buyers can get the 256GB model at the 128GB price Bundle deals Up to Rs 15,000 off on Galaxy Watch 8 series with pre-booked smartphones No-interest EMI options Fold 7: From Rs 14,583.24 per month

Flip 7: From Rs 9,166.58 per month

Flip 7 FE: From Rs 7,499.91 per month Smartwatch offers