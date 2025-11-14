Home / Technology / Tech News / NotebookLM update adds Deep Research and wider file support: What's new

NotebookLM update adds Deep Research and wider file support: What's new

NotebookLM's latest update adds Deep Research for automated online sourcing and expands support for sheets, images, Word files and more to simplify the research workflow.

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Google
Google is rolling out a major update to NotebookLM to make research easier and more flexible. According to the company’s blog, the new Deep Research tool can search the web, collect useful information and create detailed reports for users. NotebookLM is also adding support for more file types, letting users work with sheets, images, Word documents and other formats in one place. These new features are rolling out to all users over the next week, with image support arriving in the next few weeks.

NotebookLM update: What’s new

Deep Research
 
According to the blog, NotebookLM’s Deep Research tool searches the web on the user’s behalf. When the user asks a question, the system creates a plan, checks hundreds of sites and pulls in useful articles, papers and pages. It then generates a clear report based on reliable sources.
 
Users can add it directly to their notebook. They can also keep adding more sources while Deep Research continues working in the background. Everything remains in one place, helping the user build a strong set of information without breaking their workflow.
 
Once the sources are ready, they can use NotebookLM features like audio or video overviews to turn long content into short summaries or explanations. The idea is to let users explore a topic the way they prefer, by reading, listening, or scanning quick notes. 
 
Here’s how to try Deep Research in NotebookLM:
  • In the source panel, select Web as a source.
  • Choose your research style
  • Select “Fast Research” for quick results. 
Fast Research feature rapidly scans for information, letting you immediately review and import sources. 
 
File uploads
 
Besides this, the update also adds support for more file types. Users can now upload Google Sheets, images, PDFs from Drive, Microsoft Word (.docx) files and even Drive files through URLs. They can bring in data tables, handwritten notes, scanned brochures, research papers or drafts without extra steps.
 

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle appsMicrosoft word

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

