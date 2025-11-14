Friday, November 14, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Mozilla to add optional 'AI Window' in Firefox: What's new and how it works

Mozilla to add optional 'AI Window' in Firefox: What's new and how it works

Mozilla expands its AI effort with a new opt-in AI Window, giving users a flexible, transparent, and fully controlled way to use AI while browsing

Firefox's AI Window

Firefox's AI Window

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mozilla is preparing to add more AI-powered features to Firefox, with a new tool called AI Window in development. The feature will allow users to chat with an AI assistant alongside their regular browsing — but only if they choose to enable it. Mozilla says the idea is to give people control over whether they want AI in their browser, rather than deeply baking it into Firefox or nudging everyone to use it.

Firefox’s AI Window: What’s it

The AI Window is a panel inside Firefox where users can ask questions, get help finding information or request explanations while browsing. It works like a built-in chat space that appears only when needed. If someone does not want to use it, they can simply ignore it or turn it off entirely. Mozilla said that the tool is designed to support browsing, not replace it or trap users in conversations. The company said that people who want early access can sign up to try the feature and give feedback. 
 
 
In its official blog, Mozilla explained that its AI strategy is based on openness and user choice. The idea is that AI should work like the open web, something anyone can explore, shape and use on their own terms. Firefox already offers optional features like a sidebar chatbot on desktop and Shake to Summarise on iOS. According to the company, none of these tools is forced on users, and the upcoming AI Window follows the same pattern. 
 
Mozilla said AI is becoming a major part of how a user interacts with the web, and ignoring it could leave them without helpful tools. But unlike many AI-powered browsers that push users into one ecosystem, Firefox is said to give users more control.
 

More From This Section

LinkedIn AI People Search feature

LinkedIn's new AI feature lets you search for people in natural language

Google's SIMA 2 AI agent playing No Man's Sky video game and following user instructions

Need a co-player in video games? Google's SIMA 2 shows how AI could help

PS Plus Extra game catalogue for November

PlayStation Plus Nov game catalog: GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption, MotoGP 25

Spotify's new feature (Audiobook Recap)

Spotify tests Audiobook Recaps so you can jump back in without re-listening

iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro

After OnePlus 15, iQOO and Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Mozilla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon