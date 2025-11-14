Mozilla to add optional 'AI Window' in Firefox: What's new and how it works

Mozilla is preparing to add more AI-powered features to Firefox, with a new tool called AI Window in development. The feature will allow users to chat with an AI assistant alongside their regular browsing — but only if they choose to enable it. Mozilla says the idea is to give people control over whether they want AI in their browser, rather than deeply baking it into Firefox or nudging everyone to use it.
The AI Window is a panel inside Firefox where users can ask questions, get help finding information or request explanations while browsing. It works like a built-in chat space that appears only when needed. If someone does not want to use it, they can simply ignore it or turn it off entirely. Mozilla said that the tool is designed to support browsing, not replace it or trap users in conversations. The company said that people who want early access can sign up to try the feature and give feedback.
In its official blog, Mozilla explained that its AI strategy is based on openness and user choice. The idea is that AI should work like the open web, something anyone can explore, shape and use on their own terms. Firefox already offers optional features like a sidebar chatbot on desktop and Shake to Summarise on iOS. According to the company, none of these tools is forced on users, and the upcoming AI Window follows the same pattern.
Mozilla said AI is becoming a major part of how a user interacts with the web, and ignoring it could leave them without helpful tools. But unlike many AI-powered browsers that push users into one ecosystem, Firefox is said to give users more control.