Google's new AI shopping tools can help you search, compare, buy: Details

Google's new tools in AI Mode aim to simplify shopping with smarter search, store-calling, and automatic price-based checkout

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Google is rolling out a set of new AI-powered shopping tools to make searching, comparing, and buying products easier. According to the company, these updates include improvements to AI Mode, such as a new tool that can call nearby stores to check stock and prices for users and an automated checkout feature that can complete a purchase once an item hits users’ chosen price. Google said these features are designed to reduce the steps users take while shopping online or in-store.
 
Google first previewed agentic checkout at I/O 2025, showing how AI could handle a purchase from tracking a price to completing the order.

Google’s AI shopping upgrades: How it works

According to Google, the AI Mode can help people search for products in a more conversational way. Instead of typing specific keywords, users can describe what they need. For example, “I need a light sweater for a trip to Atlanta that works with jeans and dresses.” The system will consider details like weather and style and then show organised results with prices, reviews, and availability. It can also generate comparison tables. These shopping features are also appearing inside the Gemini app for US users, where results include product listings and price comparisons rather than just text suggestions. 
 
Another tool rolling out is AI-powered store calling. According to Google, when a user searches for “near me” products in categories such as electronics, toys, health, or beauty, a new “Let Google Call” button will appear. Users can provide details like the brand, budget, or variant, and Google’s AI will call nearby stores to check stock, confirm pricing, and note any offers. The responses are summarised and sent to the user by text or email. This feature uses Google’s Duplex technology along with Gemini models to decide which stores to contact and what questions to ask.
 
Google is also launching agentic checkout, a tool that can automatically buy an item for users once its price drops to the range they have chosen. This builds on Google’s price-tracking feature. When the tracked item becomes cheaper, users get a notification with a “Buy for me” option. After users’ confirmation of the payment method and delivery details, Google completes the purchase on the merchant’s website using Google Pay. The company said that the system does not proceed without user approval. 
 
Google said that Agentic checkout is rolling out on Search and AI Mode for select US merchants, including Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and some Shopify sellers.
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsGoogle's AIGemini AI

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

