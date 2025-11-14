Vivo X300, X300 Pro to launch in India with 200MP cameras: What to expect

The Vivo X300 Pro in China sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the base model sports a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model boasts 2800x1260 pixels resolution, and the base boasts 2640x1216 pixel resolution. The Indian variants of the X300 series may mirror these specifications. Vivo has confirmed that the display of the X300 Pro will be flanked by a 1.1mm bezel on all sides, and the base model’s display will be flanked by 1.05mm bezels. The smartphones will sport rounded corners and a Unibody 3D glass design.

Indian variants of both Vivo X300 Pro and X300 have been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. In China, this processor was coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It is possible that similar configurations will also be offered in India. To complement the processor, both smartphones get the Vivo V3+ imaging chip. The Pro model specifically will also get the Pro Imaging Chip VS1 on top of the V3+ imaging chip.

Vivo X300 Pro and X300 have been confirmed to be shipped with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface out of the box. The OS will bring Origin Island, which is Vivo’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island. Additionally, Vivo India on its website has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will get flowing wallpaper which changes with users’ motion, switching from different angles to create a “dynamic” lock screen.