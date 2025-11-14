Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X300, X300 Pro to launch in India with 200MP cameras: What to expect

Vivo X300, X300 Pro to launch in India with 200MP cameras: What to expect

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro have been confirmed to debut in India soon with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, 200MP Zeiss cameras, and an Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface

Vivo X300 Pro
Vivo X300 Pro
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Google
Vivo has announced on X that the Vivo X300 series will debut in India soon. According to Vivo’s website, the X300 series comprises the base X300 and X300 Pro. This is the same lineup that was launched in China back in October. The company has also revealed some key specifications of both smartphones on its India website ahead of their launch. The Vivo X300 series has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with a V3+ imaging chip, and will feature a camera system co-developed with Zeiss. 

Vivo X300 series: What to expect

The Vivo X300 Pro in China sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the base model sports a compact 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model boasts 2800x1260 pixels resolution, and the base boasts 2640x1216 pixel resolution. The Indian variants of the X300 series may mirror these specifications. Vivo has confirmed that the display of the X300 Pro will be flanked by a 1.1mm bezel on all sides, and the base model’s display will be flanked by 1.05mm bezels. The smartphones will sport rounded corners and a Unibody 3D glass design.
 
Indian variants of both Vivo X300 Pro and X300 have been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. In China, this processor was coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It is possible that similar configurations will also be offered in India. To complement the processor, both smartphones get the Vivo V3+ imaging chip. The Pro model specifically will also get the Pro Imaging Chip VS1 on top of the V3+ imaging chip.
Vivo X300 Pro and X300 have been confirmed to be shipped with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 interface out of the box. The OS will bring Origin Island, which is Vivo’s take on Apple’s Dynamic Island. Additionally, Vivo India on its website has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will get flowing wallpaper which changes with users’ motion, switching from different angles to create a “dynamic” lock screen.
 
The Vivo X300 Pro will sport a triple camera setup on the back led by a 50MP Zeiss Gimbal-Grade camera, which will be complemented by a 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera and a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto camera. The X300 will also sport a triple camera setup on the back; however, it will boast a 200MP Zeiss main camera, 50MP Zeiss ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP Zeiss APO telephoto camera. As for selfies, both smartphones will feature a 50MP Zeiss wide-angle front camera.
 
The company has not yet revealed specifications for the battery of either smartphone, but it is possible that they may mirror the same capabilities as their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Vivo X300 Pro features a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging. The base model there gets a 6,040mAh battery that supports 90W flash charging and 40W wireless charging for quick and convenient power top-ups. 
 

Vivo X300 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 2800×1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6,510mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless

Vivo X300: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED display, 2640 x 1216 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6040mAh
  • Charging: 90W flash charging, 40W wireless charging

Topics: Vivo Gadgets News Chinese smartphones

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

