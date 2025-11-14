LinkedIn's new AI feature lets you search for people in natural language

LinkedIn has begun rolling out an AI-powered search feature for Premium subscribers. The new AI feature lets users search for professionals using plain-language queries — for example, “someone who’s grown a small business” or “an expert in digital marketing” — instead of relying on exact job titles, company names, or multiple filters. LinkedIn says the feature combines its professional profile data with AI to surface people whose backgrounds match the user’s intent.

LinkedIn AI search: How does it work

The new people search accepts natural-language requests and returns ranked results that LinkedIn’s systems judge to be relevant to the query. LinkedIn frames the change as a move away from literal, keyword-driven searches toward conversational prompts that capture intent.

According to the company, the feature uses its existing professional dataset (profile information, roles, skills, and experience) together with AI models to identify members who fit the described criteria. ALSO READ: Spotify brings lossless audio to India, introduces new Premium plans: Price Why is this required? Until now, finding a person on LinkedIn typically required specific details. Users either had to search for a name, company, certification, or job title, and even then, if they were looking for people in a specific department of that company, then they had to play with keywords and filters till they got the desired result.